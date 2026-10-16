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Lionel Messi’s teammates face contract decisions as Inter Miami evaluate two players’ futures

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami is already looking ahead to the offseason, and the club has started to weigh decisions about the future of their squad. With the regular season entering its final stretch and the playoffs secured, the club’s front office is turning its attention to which contracts will carry over into 2027.

According to Inter Miami insider José Armando, the Herons are evaluating the continuity of two players: midfielder David Ayala and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. The Argentine’s contract expires at the end of the 2026 season, while the Canadian keeper has a club option in his deal for 2027.

Ayala joined Inter Miami in January in a trade with the Portland Timbers as part of MLS’s U22 Initiative. The Argentine midfielder spent four seasons in Oregon, where he made 98 appearances, scored four goals and added two assists. In 2026, he made 15 appearances across all competitions for Miami, without scoring or delivering any assist.

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Por el lado del arquero, St. Clair arrived as a free agent from Minnesota United after being named the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. The Canadian has started 23 of Miami’s 29 MLS matches this season, recording four clean sheets and conceding 40 goals. Including the CONCACAF Champions Cup and the Campeones Cup, he has made 26 appearances in all competitions.

David Ayala and Dayne St. Clair of Inter Miami. (Getty Images)

David Ayala and Dayne St. Clair of Inter Miami. (Getty Images)

Which Inter Miami contracts expire in December

Ten players are due to see their contracts expire at the end of the 2026 season, including Ayala and St. Clair. The most notable name is Luis Suarez, one of Miami’s main attackers, whose deal runs out in December.

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Inter Miami coach confirms Lionel Messi’s trip to Spain but says he’ll be available vs Red Bull New York

The Uruguayan striker has scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 25 MLS appearances, which makes him the team’s second-highest scorer behind Messi. Including the Campeones Cup and the CONCACAF Champions Cup, he has made 27 appearances, with 15 goals and six assists in all competitions.

The group also includes loaned players Micael and Matias Galarza, whose futures depend on whether Miami decide to exercise their purchase options. The rest are young players from Inter Miami’s academy: Israel Boatwright, Daniel Sumalla, Cesar Abadia, Preston Plambeck and Alexander Shaw.

With the regular season winding down, Inter Miami face an important offseason of decisions. Between a goalkeeper and midfielder whose futures are under evaluation, and a veteran striker whose contract expires as one of the team’s top scorers, the club’s choices could shape the squad that Messi leads in 2027.

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