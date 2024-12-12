San Diego FC made its mark in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft, selecting five players and orchestrating two trades to bolster its roster ahead of its inaugural MLS season. The selections and trades show a clear focus on adding young and experienced players to a team eager to compete immediately in MLS.

San Diego FC’s draft picks included midfielder Heine Gikling Bruseth (Orlando City), defender Hamady Diop (Charlotte FC), and midfielder Jasper Löffelsend (Colorado Rapids). The club also strategically acquired midfielder Hosei Kijima (St. Louis CITY SC), trading him to D.C. United for $400,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

They also selected forward Thiago Andrade (New York City FC), trading him to Toronto FC for a first-round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and up to $250,000 in conditional GAM, contingent on performance-based objectives. San Diego retains a percentage of any future transfer fee should Andrade be sold outside MLS by Toronto.

Key additions to the San Diego FC roster

The three players joining the squad managed by Mikey Varas are:

Heine Gikling Bruseth : A 20-year-old Norwegian midfielder from Orlando City, yet to make a first-team appearance.

: A 20-year-old Norwegian midfielder from Orlando City, yet to make a first-team appearance. Hamady Diop : A 22-year-old Senegalese defender who played four games for Charlotte FC.

: A 22-year-old Senegalese defender who played four games for Charlotte FC. Jasper Löffelsend: A 27-year-old German midfielder with 22 appearances for Colorado Rapids.

The current San Diego FC roster (as of the draft) includes: Hirving Lozano, Duran Ferree, Tomás Ángel, Marcus Ingvartsen, Paddy McNair, Alex Mighten, Jeppe Tverskov, CJ dos Santos, Heine Gikling Bruseth, Hamady Diop, Jasper Löffelsend, Christopher McVey. Head Coach: Mikey Varas

San Diego FC’s active participation in the MLS Expansion Draft reflects their proactive approach to building a competitive team ahead of its debut season. The club clearly prioritizes a mix of young, promising players and more experienced players who can provide immediate contributions to the team’s overall quality. The coming months will determine how effectively these additions integrate into the team and contribute to the club’s success.