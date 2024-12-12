Real Madrid has long been known for its ability to attract top talent, but their pursuit of a high-profile left-back is now in jeopardy. A player they have been tracking for over a year may not be heading to the Santiago Bernabeu after all. The dramatic twist comes as Barcelona emerges as a serious contender for his signature, leaving Los Blancos at risk of missing out on a key transfer target.

Carlo Ancelotti has allegedly identified the left-back position as a critical area to strengthen, setting their sights on a standout defender whose contract situation seemed to present an opportunity. What’s more, the Spanish giants reportedly reached an understanding with this player earlier this year. However, recent developments suggest that Madrid’s optimism has waned.

The target in question is none other than Alphonso Davies, the Canadian international known for his blistering pace and dynamic play. Davies has been a cornerstone of Bayern’s defense, and his current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025. Speculation about his future has been rampant, with Real Madrid once considered the clear favorite for his signature.

However, Davies’ growing doubts about the Whites’ commitment, coupled with Bayern’s renewed determination to secure a contract extension, have dramatically shifted the narrative. Barcelona, too, remains a wildcard in this saga, banking on Hansi Flick’s strong relationship with the player from their shared time at Bayern.

Per Cadena SER, relations between the player’s camp and Real Madrid have cooled significantly. Frustration is growing within the club as he has not responded to their latest offer, while Bayern Munich intensifies its efforts to retain him. Meanwhile, Barcelona is also in the mix, leveraging their manager’s rapport with the player as they navigate their own financial limitations. “If no clear commitment is made by early January,” reports indicate, “Real Madrid will move on to other targets.”

From confidence to doubt?

Earlier reports suggested that Los Blancos had all but secured this deal, but their approach appears to have faltered. In addition, The Athletic claims the player began doubting Madrid’s intentions after the club slowed its pursuit last spring. This delay reportedly allowed Bayern Munich to regroup and present a lucrative offer to keep the 24-year-old at the Allianz Arena.

Adding to the intrigue, Premier League giants like Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the situation. However, a Bayern Munich stay is now seen as the most realistic option, buoyed by optimism from sporting director Christoph Freund.

What now for Real Madrid?

If Davies ultimately decides against joining Real Madrid, the club will need to explore alternatives. Reports suggest they may intensify their pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contract with Liverpool is also set to expire in 2025. While the English full-back is another marquee option, Liverpool is determined to retain him, making that deal far from straightforward.

In the meantime, Carlo Ancelotti still has Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia under contract for the left-back position. Yet doubts linger within the club about whether either player is of starting quality, particularly for a team with championship aspirations in Europe.