Kylian Mbappe’s arrival at Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 was one of the most anticipated transfers in soccer history. The 2018 World Cup winner and former Paris Saint-Germain superstar joined the Spanish giants as their latest ‘Galactico’, expected to dazzle fans and cement his place among the world’s greatest players. However, his start in Madrid was far from smooth. Struggling to adapt to his new surroundings, Mbappe initially found it difficult to deliver the performances fans expected. Yet, in recent weeks, he has hit a purple patch of form, leaving many to wonder: What changed?

Mbappe‘s early months at Real Madrid were marked by inconsistency. Despite his glittering record at PSG, where he scored 27 goals in 29 league appearances during his final season, his impact in Spain seemed muted. By early December, he had managed just three goals in 12 matches across all competitions. Missed penalties, including one in a La Liga defeat to Athletic Club, added to the scrutiny.

The French international admitted that he felt immense pressure to perform, especially in his role as Los Blancos’ primary striker. As criticism mounted, the 26-year-old acknowledged that his struggles were not physical but mental.

“I believe it was a mentality issue, and that was the point I realized I had to work harder,” Mbappe shared in a press conference. “I was overthinking—whether to go into space, whether to move into Vinicius’ or Rodrygo’s area. When you overthink, you don’t focus on your game.”

What was the turning point?

The turning point for Mbappe came after Real Madrid’s 2-1 defeat to Athletic Bilbao on December 4, a game in which he missed his second penalty in a week. Reflecting on the match, Mbappe described it as his “rock bottom.”

“I told myself, ‘I couldn’t do worse.’ When you hit rock bottom, you can only go up,” he said. “I knew I didn’t come to Madrid to play badly. At this club, you have to play well all the time. That was when I changed my mindset.”

The Frenchman’s self-reflection led to a significant shift in his approach. Instead of dwelling on mistakes, he focused on simplifying his game and trusting his instincts. The results were immediate. Since that defeat, he has scored eight goals in 10 appearances, bringing his season tally to 17 across all competitions.

Finding his groove in Madrid

The French forward credits his resurgence to a combination of mental adjustments and a renewed sense of purpose. Mbappe emphasized the importance of humility during his early months in the Spanish capital.

“When a player like me arrives at Madrid, he has to come with humility,” Mbappe explained. “It’s not about being shy, but you can’t demand everything when you’re new. You have to earn your place and respect.”

He also highlighted how overthinking had initially hampered his performances. “I thought too much during those first games—about where to move, which area to cover. But when you overthink, you stop playing naturally.” By letting go of these doubts, Mbappe has regained his confidence and is now delivering the level of performance Real Madrid fans dreamed of when he signed.

Playing for a club like Real Madrid comes with immense expectations. The pressure to win and perform is constant, as Mbappe quickly realized. His ability to thrive under this pressure, however, has been key to his revival.

“I thrive on pressure—it’s what drives me to do more,” he said. “At Madrid, winning is the standard. If you don’t, criticism will follow. But I’m prepared for that. I know I can always do better, and that’s my focus every day.”