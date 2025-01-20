Lionel Messi has played alongside some of football’s greatest talents, at both club level (Barcelona and PSG) and internationally with Argentina. However, when asked about the best team he’s ever been a part of, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner consistently names Pep Guardiola‘s Barcelona.

In several interviews throughout his career, Messi has stated that Guardiola’s Barcelona stands above all others. In an interview with ESPN before the 2024 Copa América, he explained, “That team was different from any other team I’ve seen before, at least from what I’ve seen. For me, it’s the best in history.”

In October 2023, when asked to compare that Barcelona team to the current Argentina national team, Messi stated, “Barcelona was the best team in history, and that’s saying a lot, but this [Argentina] team is very close, having won the Copa América and the World Cup. That’s a huge achievement.”

Barcelona’s trophy haul under Guardiola

Pep Guardiola’s tenure at Barcelona (2008-2012) is the most successful in the club’s history. His team won an astonishing 14 trophies and redefined the way the beautiful game was played. Their aesthetically pleasing style of play set new standards worldwide.

Guardiola’s Barcelona won two Champions Leagues (2008-09 and 2010-11), three La Liga titles (2008-09, 2009-10, and 2010-11), two Club World Cups (2009 and 2011), two Copa del Rey titles, three Spanish Super Cups, and two UEFA Super Cups. This remarkable record cemented Guardiola’s place as the club’s most successful manager.

During Guardiola’s reign, Messi played 219 matches, consistently delivering world-class performances. Under Guardiola’s leadership, he scored 211 goals and provided 94 assists, a testament to both his individual brilliance and his ability to contribute to the team’s overall success.

The statistics speak to both the manager’s ability to unlock a player’s potential and Messi’s remarkable ability to seamlessly integrate into any team system.