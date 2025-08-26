Lionel Messi injury update: Could he return for Inter Miami vs. Orlando City in the Leagues Cup?

As Inter Miami CF prepares to face Orlando City SC at Chase Stadium in the 2025 Leagues Cup semifinal, all eyes are on whether Lionel Messi will be fit to return. The Argentine superstar missed the quarterfinal victory over Tigres UANL last week and was also absent from Inter Miami’s MLS weekend trip to D.C. United. His availability remains the major talking point leading into the clash.

Messi had been sidelined for two weeks with a muscle injury earlier this month. While he made a brief comeback in the win against LA Galaxy, where he scored a stunning long-range goal and provided a clever backheel assist to Luis Suárez, he soon felt discomfort again. As a result, he was unable to train at the start of last week and sat out the Tigres game entirely.

Encouraging signs came on Monday when Inter Miami posted photos and videos from training on their official X (formerly Twitter) account. Messi was seen working with the ball, sparking optimism that he could be available for the semifinal. Tuesday’s training session is expected to provide more clarity, but his presence on the pitch at least suggests progress in his recovery.

For Inter Miami, Messi’s return could not come at a more crucial moment. The Leagues Cup—pitting clubs from MLS and Liga MX against one another—has grown into a marquee summer competition. With a place in the final on the line, the prospect of Messi suiting up again at Chase Stadium would be a massive boost for the Herons.

Jordi Alba’s status also in question

Messi isn’t the only concern for head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino. Veteran left back Jordi Alba left the Tigres match after a painful collision with teammate Telasco Segovia, which left him nursing a right leg knock. Early reports suggested Alba could also be nearing a return, as he was spotted back in training on Monday alongside Messi.

If both players are cleared, it would provide a huge lift to Inter Miami, which has relied heavily on the leadership and experience of its former Barcelona trio—Messi, Alba, and Suárez—throughout the tournament.

A rivalry with extra edge

The semifinal against Orlando City adds another layer of intrigue, as the two Florida clubs have built a heated rivalry over the past two seasons. With a potential showdown in the Leagues Cup final at stake, the question remains: Will Messi be ready to lead Inter Miami back onto the big stage?