Lionel Messi has only Landon Donovan left to surpass for MLS Player of the Matchday awards after Inter Miami poker

Lionel Messi once again took Major League Soccer by storm over the weekend with a jaw-dropping five-goal-contribution performance, racking up four goals and an assist in Inter Miami‘s latest blowout victory. The historic outing earned him yet another MLS Player of the Matchday honor, leaving USMNT icon Landon Donovan as the only name ahead of him on the all-time list.

Seeking to snap a five-match winless slide, Inter Miami hosted CF Montreal on Saturday at Nu Stadium in a 7-1 rout orchestrated by a dominant Messi. The Argentine star opened his account by converting a direct free kick in the 40th minute to make it 2-1 before adding open-play strikes in the 52nd and 83rd minutes. He also set up Luis Suarez in the 80th minute for Miami’s fourth goal and capped his four-goal masterclass with a sublime set-piece strike in stoppage time.

With his historic performance, becoming the first player in Inter Miami franchise history to score four goals in a single match, Messi was named MLS Player of the Matchday for the 15th time in his career. He also returned to the MLS Team of the Matchday for the first time since Matchday 14, joined by midfield partner Casemiro, who recorded his first goal for the Herons.

The honor marks Messi’s third Player of the Matchday award of the 2026 campaign. He previously earned the award on Matchday 2 following a two-goal performance against Orlando City and again on Matchday 8 after bagging a brace against the Colorado Rapids.

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Messi leaves Jeff Cunningham in his wake

Since arriving at Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has rewritten the MLS record book at an unprecedented pace, routinely collecting Player of the Matchday accolades. His latest honor broke a tie with Columbus Crew legend Jeff Cunningham, whose 14 career Player of the Matchday awards now rank third all-time.

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Now, only Landon Donovan stands ahead of Messi, with the USMNT and MLS legend holding the all-time record of 19 Player of the Matchday honors. With 12 regular-season matches remaining for Inter Miami in 2026 and Messi trailing by just four awards, catching Donovan remains a distinct possibility as the Argentine continues his peak form coming off the 2026 World Cup.

Messi’s history with the MLS Player of the Matchday award

Lionel Messi made an immediate impact upon joining Inter Miami in mid-2023, guiding the club to the Leagues Cup title, the first trophy in the franchise’s history. However, minor physical setbacks and a lack of a full preseason limited his statistical dominance during his inaugural MLS regular-season stretch.

That dynamic shifted completely in 2024 when Messi etched his name into the league’s history books, leading Inter Miami to the single-season points record while collecting six Player of the Matchday honors. Although the club fell short in the postseason, he took home the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award.

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In 2025, Messi elevated his production even further, claiming the MLS Golden Boot with 29 goals, capturing the MLS Cup, earning his second consecutive MVP award, and matching his mark of six Player of the Matchday honors. Through the middle of the 2026 campaign, he leads the golden boot race with 18 goals and has already picked up three weekly awards.