Folarin Balogun’s move to Premier League could be off after failed medical tests at Everton

Folarin Balogun‘s move to Everton is in jeopardy after concerns emerged from his medical tests, according to Fabrizio Romano. The USMNT forward had traveled to Merseyside to complete the final steps of a transfer from AS Monaco, but the process has now hit an unexpected snag.

“Everton medical staff believe he’s not 100% fit,” Romano reported, citing information from journalist Fabrice Hawkins. The concerns raised by Everton’s medical team threaten to derail a deal that had appeared close to being finalized just days before the transfer window’s closure.

Monaco and Balogun’s camp, however, have pushed back against Everton‘s assessment, insisting the striker is fully fit and ready to play, with no issues on their end. The disagreement leaves the transfer in a state of uncertainty as both sides try to reach a resolution before time runs out.

The deal, believed to be worth around €45 million in a fixed fee with a further €5 million in potential add-ons, would have reunited Balogun with the Premier League after his spell at Monaco, where he arrived following his departure from Arsenal.

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With the transfer deadline fast approaching, Everton and Monaco now face a race against the clock to either resolve the medical dispute or see the move collapse entirely.

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see also Folarin Balogun reportedly set to become second-most expensive USMNT player with Everton move, behind only Christian Pulisic

Everton need a center-forward as soon as possible

Everton’s situation up front only raises the stakes on resolving the medical dispute quickly. The club sold Beto to Fiorentina in a permanent deal worth around £17 million as the transfer window winds down, leaving Thierno Barry as their only center-forward.

With that in mind, Everton have already reached out to Manchester United to inquire about Joshua Zirkzee as a contingency plan should the Balogun deal ultimately fall through, according to Romano.

The decision on any potential move rests with United, who have already turned down approaches from Italian clubs over the past 48 hours. Everton are also said to be in direct contact with Zirkzee’s camp, per journalist Alan Myers, as they explore every available option before the transfer window closes.

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