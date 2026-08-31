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Lionel Messi’s Argentina retirement leaves Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of goals against most different national teams out of reach

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Messi (L) of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Portugal.
© Francois Nel & Charlotte Wilson/Getty ImagesLionel Messi (L) of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Portugal.

Lionel Messi‘s retirement from Argentina national team dropped a massive bombshell across global soccer, leaving fans stunned following his unexpected announcement. However, the timing also cements a historic benchmark for Cristiano Ronaldo, whose record for goals scored against the most unique national teams now stands permanently out of reach for his long-time rival.

Both Messi and Ronaldo dominated the global stage for over two decades at both the club level and as iconic international captains for Argentina and Portugal, becoming the all-time leading scorers for their respective countries. The Argentine made his debut for the Albiceleste in 2005 before concluding his international career in 2026, while Ronaldo debuted in 2003 and remains active, torturing defenses across the international calendar.

Heading into his final World Cup campaign having scored against 41 different national teams, Messi expanded his victim list with Argentina by adding a brace against Austria, a set-piece strike against Jordan, and goals against Cape Verde and Egypt.

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With an international break approaching in September and October, Messi had an opportunity to push his tally even higher, but his decision to step down closes his ledger permanently. In total, Lionel Messi scored 125 international goals for Argentina against 45 different national teams worldwide, with Bolivia serving as his most frequent target with 11 goals.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates with Julian Alvarez #9 after scoring against Egypt.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates with Julian Alvarez #9 after scoring against Egypt.

To put that accomplishment into context, FIFA currently recognizes 211 member associations worldwide, a figure exceeding total membership in the United Nations (193). Under that standard, Messi scored against nearly a quarter of FIFA’s total global membership, specifically finding the net against 21 percent of all affiliated nations.

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How Lionel Messi’s international record compares to Cristiano Ronaldo following Argentina retirement

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How Lionel Messi’s international record compares to Cristiano Ronaldo following Argentina retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record outright

With 233 caps for Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo stands as the all-time leading goalscorer in men’s international football history with 146 goals for Selecao. Competing continuously across European Qualifiers, UEFA European Championships, Nations League fixtures, and World Cups allowed the Portuguese forward to accumulate an even wider array of national opponents.

In total, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against 49 different national teams, holding a four-nation lead over Lionel Messi. His most recent addition to the list came against Uzbekistan at the World Cup where he netted twice, while Luxembourg remains Ronaldo’s most frequent victim with 11 goals.

List of nations Lionel Messi scored against

  • Albania
  • Algeria
  • Angola
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Bolivia
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Brazil
  • Canada
  • Cape Verde
  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • Croatia
  • Curacao
  • Ecuador
  • Egypt
  • Estonia
  • France
  • Germany
  • Guatemala
  • Haiti
  • Honduras
  • Hong Kong
  • Iceland
  • Iran
  • Jamaica
  • Jordan
  • Mexico
  • Netherlands
  • Nicaragua
  • Nigeria
  • Panama
  • Paraguay
  • Peru
  • Portugal
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Serbia and Montenegro
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • Switzerland
  • United Arab Emirates
  • United States
  • Uruguay
  • Venezuela
  • Zambia
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List of nations Cristiano Ronaldo scored against

  • Andorra
  • Argentina
  • Armenia
  • Azerbaijan
  • Belgium
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Cameroon
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czechia
  • Denmark
  • Ecuador
  • Egypt
  • Estonia
  • Faroe Islands
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Ghana
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Iran
  • Israel
  • Kazakhstan
  • Latvia
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Morocco
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Northern Ireland
  • North Korea
  • Panama
  • Poland
  • Qatar
  • Republic of Ireland
  • Russia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Scotland
  • Serbia
  • Slovakia
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Ukraine
  • Uzbekistan
  • Wales
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