Nashville SC’s four straight wins put them on track to surpass Messi’s Inter Miami as best MLS regular-season team in history

Nashville SC have put on a dominant display over recent weeks, cementing their position atop the 2026 MLS standings with just under half of the regular-season slate remaining. Currently riding a four-match winning streak, the Boys in Gold remain in prime position to shatter the all-time MLS regular-season points record set by Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami.

On Saturday, Nashville delivered a statement 4-0 victory over FC Cincinnati at Geodis Park to extend their lead at the top of the league table. Sam Surridge opened the scoring in the 43rd minute before Hany Mukhtar (53′), Bryan Acosta (89′), and Ahmed Qasem (96′) added second-half strikes to secure all three points, lifting the club to 52 points through 22 matches.

The Vancouver Whitecaps currently serve as Nashville’s closest pursuers with 43 points through 21 matches, meaning the side led by Thomas Muller hold a game in hand to narrow the gap. One point behind Vancouver sit Messi’s Inter Miami, who recently weathered a severe slump during a five-match winless slide that ended over the weekend with a 7-1 rout of CF Montreal.

Nashville’s chances to make history remain alive

Positioned firmly at the top of the 2026 MLS standings, Nashville SC still have 12 regular-season matches remaining, leaving 36 maximum points on the table. While running the table represents an optimistic scenario, their current form and four-match winning streak in league play make a historic finish increasingly plausible.

Lionel Messi #10 and Inter Miami lift the 2024 Supporters’ Shield. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Inter Miami set the high-water mark for the most points in a single MLS regular season during their 2024 Supporters’ Shield campaign, accumulating 74 points. In Messi’s first full season in North America, he guided the Herons to the title with an extraordinary 22-4-8 record.

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To match that mark, Nashville would need to secure 22 points out of the final 36 available, while 23 points would give them sole possession of the all-time single-season scoring record. While mathematically both Vancouver and Inter Miami could still challenge for the Supporters’ Shield, they would need near-flawless runs through Matchday 34 to overtake the pace-setters.

Nashville could also set a defensive record

Beyond their push for the 2026 Supporters’ Shield, Nashville boast the stingiest defense in Major League Soccer, conceding just 17 goals. By comparison, the second-place Whitecaps have allowed 18 goals, while third-place Inter Miami have surrendered a concerning 41 goals. Goalkeeper Brian Schwake has played a central role in that defensive rigidity, earning a spot on the MLS Team of the Matchday 23 as the club pursues historical benchmarks.

The current record for the fewest goals conceded in a full MLS regular season belongs to Real Salt Lake, who allowed just 20 goals during the 2010 campaign. While that record was set during a 30-match schedule, conceding three or fewer goals over their final 12 fixtures would solidify Nashville as one of the most elite defensive units in modern MLS history.

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