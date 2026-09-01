Rodri’s arrival triggers Barcelona exit as La Masia gem Marc Casado finalizes late loan switch

Rodri’s arrival has triggered a ripple effect at FC Barcelona. After signing the top-tier midfielder, the front office decided there was no room for Marc Casado on the roster and sent him on loan to another LaLiga club.

Barcelona hijacked Real Madrid’s pursuit of Rodri. While the Blaugrana already possessed a star-studded midfield, the addition of the former Manchester City anchor significantly reinforces their core.

With manager Hansi Flick boasting an abundance of midfield options, the front office decided to trim the squad. Among those affected is Marc Casado, who has been sent on loan to Deportivo La Coruna for the 2026–27 season.

Barcelona aim to keep Marc Casado close

Sending Marc Casado on loan makes strategic sense for Barcelona right now. Rodri is set to be the undisputed starter once he finds his rhythm, leaving little expected playing time for the La Masia prospect this season.

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However, loaning him to another Spanish club is a clear indication that Barcelona want Casado to gain regular playing time and return with valuable LaLiga experience in 2027 to fight for a place on the roster.

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Although the loan agreement includes an option-to-buy clause, many analysts believe Casado could still figure into Hansi Flick’s long-term midfield plans, especially with key veterans like Rodri and Frenkie de Jong both past the age of 29.