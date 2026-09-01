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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr forced into extreme measure as Saudi Pro League financial restrictions hit 18 players

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al-Nassr is facing an increasingly difficult situation away from the pitch, with financial restrictions now affecting the club far beyond its star-studded first team. A fresh decision by Saudi soccer authorities has created an unusual problem for the reigning Saudi Pro League champion, leaving supporters wondering how the club will navigate the latest setback.

The restrictions have already complicated contract renewals and squad management, but the latest development has brought the academy into the spotlight. With 18 youth players affected by the decision, Al-Nassr has been forced to find an extraordinary solution to maintain sufficient squad numbers.

The Saudi Pro League Financial Control Committee has refused to approve the renewal of contracts for 18 youth players, according to Arab News. Eight of those players reportedly had mandatory renewal clauses, making the decision particularly significant for an academy that serves as an important pathway toward the senior team.

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The problem stems from Al-Nassr’s wider financial difficulties, with the club’s debts reportedly exceeding SAR 800 million ($213 million). The financial pressure has resulted in tighter oversight of the club’s operations, with restrictions affecting registrations, renewals and other squad-related decisions.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Al-Nassr forced into extreme solution

The impact has now become impossible to ignore. Al-Nassr has reportedly been forced to field players as young as 16 to fill squad numbers, demonstrating just how deeply the financial restrictions have reached.

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For a club competing at the highest level of Saudi soccer and featuring Ronaldo, the situation is extraordinary. Young players who would ordinarily be given more time to develop can now find themselves pushed into competitive environments earlier than expected because the club cannot freely renew contracts within its youth structure.

The decision also shows that the financial oversight is not limited to Ronaldo’s first-team squad. The committee’s control extends across the club, meaning even academy operations remain affected while Al-Nassr works to resolve its outstanding financial obligations.

ronaldo al nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC celebrates scoring

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How did Al-Nassr reach this point?

The club’s financial problems have been building after several seasons of aggressive spending. Heavy investment in international players, substantial wage commitments and expensive squad-building projects contributed to liabilities reportedly surpassing SAR 800 million.

The Public Investment Fund has responded by introducing stronger financial supervision at the club. Measures have included restricting certain executive spending powers, bringing in independent financial and legal advisers, and demanding greater attention to revenue generation and cost control.

The Saudi Pro League has also introduced broader financial regulations for the 2026-27 season. Clubs are limited to allocating no more than 75% of their revenues toward the first team, with the remaining resources intended to support youth development, infrastructure and other areas of the organization.

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The academy issue comes after Al-Nassr experienced difficulties with senior squad contracts as well. Reports have indicated that renewals involving Abdulrahman Ghareeb and goalkeeper Raghed Al-Najjar have faced delays or rejection while the financial oversight remains in place.

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