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‘Rodri is the Messi of Spanish football’: Spain boss Luis de la Fuente hails star after Barcelona move

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Rodri of Spain and Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesRodri of Spain and Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Rodri‘s high-profile transfer from Manchester City to FC Barcelona stands as one of the defining moves of 2026, especially with the midfielder coming off a dominant performance at the 2026 World Cup. Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente shared his perspective on the marquee transfer, offering lofty praise for the star midfielder: “Rodri is the Messi of Spanish football.

Speaking to Radio Marca, De la Fuente was asked whether joining Barcelona would benefit Rodri since he already shares a locker room with several national team colleagues: “It will be easier for him to adapt, but Rodrigo is the Messi of Spanish football, so he will adapt well to any team, in any circumstance. He is the best in the world in his position.”

Though operating in fundamentally different tactical roles, the game-changing presence of both Rodri and Messi makes them indispensable anchors for their respective sides. That elite influence was on full display throughout the 2026 World Cup, where both stars elevated Spain and Argentina, culminating in Rodri taking home the Golden Ball as the tournament’s top player.

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De la Fuente also advocated for more elite Spanish talent to return home to La Liga. “What I celebrate is that these great footballers are in La Liga, because it makes the League greater, because it makes the best players in the world, who are our footballers, the Spaniards, compete here in Spanish clubs. I would welcome it if many who are still abroad could return here to demonstrate the capacity, talent, and great footballing class they possess,” he candidly stated.

Pedro Diaz of Rayo Vallecano is challenged by Rodri of Barcelona.

Pedro Diaz of Rayo Vallecano is challenged by Rodri of Barcelona. (Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Out of the starting XI that featured in the World Cup final against Argentina, seven players spent last season in La Liga, while Rodri (Manchester City), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Pedro Porro (Tottenham), and Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain) were playing abroad. With Rodri and Cucurella now securing moves back to Spain, De la Fuente views the shift as a powerful statement on the strength of La Liga and the national team ecosystem.

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Lionel Messi retires from international soccer: How many titles did he win with Argentina?

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Lionel Messi retires from international soccer: How many titles did he win with Argentina?

De la Fuente on Messi’s retirement

On Monday, Messi caught the sports world off guard by announcing his stepping down from international duty with Argentina, bringing a historic era to a close. With his absence confirmed for the upcoming September-October international window, the World Cup final against Spain stands as his final competitive appearance in an Albiceleste jersey.

When asked for his thoughts on the decision, De la Fuente made clear that while Messi’s international tenure has concluded, his overall impact on the game remains timeless: “I, out of admiration, knowledge, and gratitude from someone who, like me, loves football, to a footballing figure who is a legend. Normally when time passes and someone retires, one is more capable of valuing what someone has achieved, but that won’t happen with Messi.

While noting Messi’s exhaustive record book, De la Fuente emphasized that Messi will ultimately leave soccer on his own terms rather than fading from it. “He will still continue in active football, he has left the national team, but he is still going to add to his resume, and when he finally leaves football—which he will leave when he wants—football will not leave him, and then we will realize the footballing dimension of a football player whose numbers it will be very difficult for anyone to surpass,” the Spain boss concluded.

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