Lamine Yamal’s 50-goal feat puts Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in his shadow after breaking Lionel Messi’s record

Lamine Yamal continues to make history at an astonishing rate, and his latest Barcelona achievement has added another remarkable chapter to a career that already carries comparisons with Lionel Messi. The teenager has now broken a goalscoring barrier previously reached by some of the biggest young stars in European soccer, leaving Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland behind while also surpassing Messi’s early Barcelona record.

The milestone arrived during Barcelona’s meeting with Rayo Vallecano, where Yamal once again showed why expectations around him have become so enormous. With the defending La Liga champions chasing another victory, the 19-year-old produced a moment of individual brilliance that immediately sent his name into the history books.

Hansi Flick’s players fell behind early when Sergio Camello opened the scoring for Rayo, but Raphinha quickly restored parity. Just two minutes after the Brazilian’s equalizer, Yamal took center stage.

With Barcelona’s build-up initially looking crowded around the edge of the penalty area, one touch from Yamal created the space he needed. The winger cut inside onto his left foot before firing an unstoppable effort into the near top corner, giving the home side a 2-1 lead.

The finish was spectacular, but its significance went far beyond the scoreline. Yamal had reached 50 goals for the Blaugrana at only 19 years and 49 days old, breaking a long-standing club record previously held by one of Barcelona’s greatest legends.

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Yamal breaks Messi’s Barcelona record

For years, Lionel Messi represented the benchmark for young Barcelona players, but Yamal has now moved ahead of the Argentine when it comes to reaching 50 goals for the Catalan club. Messi did not reach the milestone until he was 21 years and 120 days old, meaning Yamal has achieved it almost two years earlier.

The teenager has also moved beyond several other Barcelona icons. Josep Escola reached 50 goals at 20 years and 356 days, while Neymar did so at 23 and Ronaldo at 26, underlining just how extraordinary Yamal’s early production has been.

But the record becomes even more impressive when the comparison expands beyond Barcelona. Yamal is now the youngest player in the history of Europe’s top five leagues to score 50 goals, surpassing both Mbappe and Haaland.

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Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina controls the ball against Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain

Mbappe and Haaland are left behind

Mbappe had previously established himself as one of the most prolific teenagers in European soccer, reaching 50 goals at 19 years and 241 days. Haaland, meanwhile, reached the same mark at 20 years and 196 days, but neither could match the speed of Yamal’s rise.

Barcelona’s official account highlighted the significance of the achievement after the game: “Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player in the history of Europe’s top five leagues to reach 50 goals, surpassing the figures of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.”

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Yamal’s numbers at the same age make the comparison even more striking. At 19 years and around 50 days, the Spaniard has accumulated 58 goals and 56 assists, compared with Mbappe’s 31 goals and 21 assists and Haaland’s 21 goals and six assists at the same stage. Reaching 50 goals might have been enough for most players to celebrate, but Yamal had more to give.

Rank Player Goals Assists Goals + Assists 1. Lamine Yamal 58 56 114 2. Kylian Mbappe 31 21 52 3. Erling Haaland 21 6 27

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He scored again late in the match to complete his brace and take his Barcelona tally to 51 goals, helping his side secure an emphatic 5-2 victory. Raphinha also scored twice as Barcelona maintained its perfect start to the 2026-27 La Liga campaign. The result moved the defending champion to the top of the table with three victories from three matches.