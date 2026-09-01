Lionel Messi’s No. 10 heir for Argentina reportedly decided by Lionel Scaloni if contract is renewed

Lionel Messi dropped one of the biggest bombshells in modern sports history by announcing his retirement from the Argentina national team, leaving the iconic No. 10 jersey vacant. While his own contract extension remains finalized through the next cycle, head coach Lionel Scaloni has reportedly selected who will inherit Messi’s shirt if he remains at the helm.

The 2026 World Cup marked the end of an era for the Albiceleste roster, with Nicolas Otamendi and Messi, the final remaining holdovers from the 2014 World Cup squad in Brazil, officially stepping away. Another pressing question centers on who will steer the national team project toward the 2030 World Cup, given that Scaloni’s existing deal runs through December 2026.

The upcoming autumn international window approaches with national teams scheduled to play up to 4 games across late September and October. November will bring another FIFA window, which could represent Scaloni’s final matches in charge unless an extension is finalized, though his succession plan for the No. 10 shirt is already set.

According to reporting from ESPN Argentina insider Federico Bueno, Scaloni has chosen midfielder Nico Paz to take over the No. 10 jersey for the national team. It will mark the first time the playmaker wears the number for the senior team, having donned No. 18 since his initial call-up.

Lionel Messi of Argentina greeting teammate Nico Paz. (Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

Following Messi’s announcement, several established stars were pitched as candidates for the shirt, including consolidated starters Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister. However, Scaloni’s long-term bet for the post-Messi era rests on Paz taking the mantle if the manager signs his contract renewal.

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see also Lionel Messi leaves behind an impressive unbeaten record at River Plate’s Monumental with Argentina

Across 11 appearances with Argentina, including two at the 2026 World Cup, Paz wore No. 18 for the national team, mirroring Messi’s initial shirt assignment between 2004 and 2008. The 21-year-old already possesses experience wearing the No. 10 at the club level, having taken the shirt at Como 1907 starting in 2025-26, registering 13 goals and seven assists across 42 matches while powering the Italian side to UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time in club history.

Messi passes the baton after 17 years

Back on March 28, 2009, during Diego Maradona’s managerial debut, Lionel Messi wore Argentina’s No. 10 jersey for the first time, holding exclusive ownership of the shirt whenever available from that moment forward. After 17 years carrying the mantle, the longest stretch by any player in national team history, the Inter Miami star now passes the baton to the next generation.

Messi stands as the all-time leader in matches played as Argentina’s No. 10 with 172 appearances, more than doubling Diego Maradona‘s second-place tally of 85. The top five is rounded out by Ariel Ortega (59 games), Juan Roman Riquelme (29 games), and Marcelo Gallardo (15 caps).

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No current player on Argentina squad has worn No. 10

Throughout Messi’s 17-year tenure, only 17 other players ever wore the No. 10 shirt during his rare absences, with Sergio Aguero donning it the most across just seven matches. Out of respect for Messi, the shirt was left unassigned in 28 separate matches, leaving no active player on the current roster with experience wearing it.

Franco Mastantuono of Argentina using the No. 10 jersey. (Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)

Looking at the 25-man roster Scaloni assembled for the 2026 World Cup, not a single player other than Messi has ever worn the shirt for the senior team. The last player outside of Messi to wear it was Franco Mastantuono, but following a dip in form before his loan move to Fiorentina, the midfielder was left off the tournament squad.

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