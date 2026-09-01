Lamine Yamal cools down Julian Alvarez’s move to Barcelona: ‘We aren’t lacking goals’

Julian Alvarez stood as one of FC Barcelona‘s primary transfer targets during the 2026 summer window, but Atletico Madrid’s firm refusal to sell the Argentine international to a direct rival brought negotiations to a complete halt. With the window closing without a deal, Lamine Yamal offered a candid assessment that brushed off concerns regarding the failed pursuit: “We aren’t lacking goals.”

After netting a brace against Rayo Vallecano, Yamal attended the Spanish Footballers Association (AFE) awards gala at Florida Park in Madrid. There, his peers voted him La Liga Player of the Year for the 2025-26 season, marking the second consecutive campaign in which the teenage star claimed the honor.

Speaking to reporters at the event, Yamal was asked about the collapsed Alvarez pursuit and whether he would have welcomed the World Cup winner to Camp Nou: “Well, I think right now we’re doing very well. You can see it. We aren’t lacking goals. Obviously Julian is a great player, but I’m very happy with the squad we have.“

The early statistical returns support Yamal’s confidence, as Barcelona lead La Liga in scoring despite navigating the opening fixtures without a traditional starting No. 9. Following a 5-0 victory over Elche, a 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao, and a 5-2 result against Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona have racked up 12 goals to outpace Real Madrid’s tally of 10.

Tweet placeholder

Head coach Hansi Flick has deployed Raphinha in a fluid central role rather than a fixed target man, partnering him with Anthony Gordon on the left flank and Yamal on the right. When asked whether Barcelona or Real Madrid boast the superior front three, Yamal offered a direct response: “That’s not our competition, we want to win everything,” the 19-year-old stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also ‘Rodri is the Messi of Spanish football’: Spain boss Luis de la Fuente hails star after Barcelona move

Lamine Yamal changes position on Alvarez

While Alvarez remained on Barcelona’s radar for months, transfer speculation intensified during the 2026 World Cup when the forward publicly expressed a desire to “fulfill his dream,” signaling an intent to leave Atletico Madrid. At the time, Yamal spoke openly about the prospect of teaming up with the Argentine.

“Right now I’m not thinking about it much, but I hope so, because he is a great player. If he comes, we will welcome him with open arms because he will be coming to the best club in the world, to the best fanbase in the world, and to the best city in the world for me,” Yamal told Cadena SER during the initial speculation.

Barcelona’s attack composition

Barcelona navigated significant frontline turnover after parting ways with several focal points from last season’s roster, including Robert Lewandowski (who joined Chicago Fire as a free agent), Ferran Torres (transferred to PSG in a €55 million / $63.8 million USD deal), and Marcus Rashford (who returned to Manchester United following his loan spell). In response, manager Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco orchestrated an aggressive retooling of the attack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barcelona secured high-profile moves for Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United and Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund for a reported €29 million ($33.6 million USD) fee, adding versatile wide attackers capable of playing across the line. As the deadline approached and Atletico held firm on Alvarez, Barcelona secured Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus in a €10 million ($11.6 million USD) deal to provide a proven central option.

What will happen to Julian Alvarez?

Julian Alvarez pushed for an exit from Atletico Madrid, attracting inquiries from top European sides including PSG and Arsenal, but the forward prioritized a move to Barcelona while dismissing a return to England. With the window shutting without an agreement, Alvarez will remain with Atletico, who have already reinforced their frontline.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Colchoneros officially announced the acquisition of Canadian international Jonathan David from Juventus on a season-long loan for 2026-27. Featuring a €25 million ($29 million USD) purchase option, David joins Alexander Sorloth and Alvarez in Diego Simeone’s forward rotation, though long-term questions remain regarding the Argentine’s future.

Alvarez will remain at Atletico Madrid for the immediate future, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggests he maintains a desire to join FC Barcelona down the line. Having been left out of the starting lineup in two of Atletico’s opening matches amid friction with the fanbase, his role under Simeone will be closely monitored as the season unfolds.