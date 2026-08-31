Lionel Messi’s all-time Argentina national team records after retirement announcement

Lionel Messi stunned the global soccer community by officially announcing his retirement from the Argentina national team following the 2026 World Cup final. Exactly two decades after his international debut, ending with his final appearance against Spain on July 19 in New Jersey, he leaves the Albiceleste holding dozens of historical benchmarks.

Messi made his senior debut for Argentina on August 17, 2005, in an international friendly against Hungary, where he was infamously shown a red card within 60 seconds of entering the pitch. From that turbulent start, he embarked on an unprecedented international run, spanning 20 years representing Argentina while scoring in 19 consecutive calendar years for the national team, the only Argentine to ever do so.

Over that two-decade career, Lionel Messi became the most capped player in Argentina national team history with 207 appearances while holding the all-time wins record with 134. He stands far clear at the top of the country’s scoring chart with 125 goals, shattering Gabriel Batistuta’s former record of 55, while also serving as the Albiceleste’s all-time assists leader with 65, leaving Angel Di Maria (29) and Diego Maradona (26) well behind.

Embodying the role of team captain, Messi wore the captain’s armband in a record 133 international matches. He also stands as the nation’s leader in direct free-kick goals with 11 and holds the record for the most international hat-tricks for Argentina, delivering a three-goal performance on 10 separate occasions.

Lionel Messi of Argentina wearing the captain armband. (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

A legacy written in the World Cup with Argentina

Standing as one of the few players to feature in six World Cup tournaments, Messi is the only Argentine player to take the pitch across six different editions. He holds the record for the most overall appearances in World Cup history with 34 matches, while leading all Argentine players with 21 goals in the competition, trailing only Kylian Mbappe on the global set piece board.

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Through those tournament matches, he accumulated 23 total victories, the highest mark in tournament history, while remaining the only player to win two FIFA Golden Ball awards as the tournament’s top player (2014 and 2022). He also tied Guillermo Stabile’s 1930 single-tournament national record by scoring eight goals in North America, capping off his World Cup legacy.

A legacy between goals and titles in South America

Messi’s international goal tally breaks down into 54 goals scored in friendly matches, 36 in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, 21 in World Cup matches, and 14 in the Copa America. His 36 goals in South American qualifying make him the top all-time scorer in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying history for both Argentina and the continent as a whole.

Adding to his youth titles at the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Messi stands atop the national team trophy standings at the senior level. Having captured the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 Finalissima, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2024 Copa America, Messi shares the record for the most senior major trophies in team history alongside Angel Di Maria, Nicolas Otamendi, and Rodrigo De Paul.

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Among his most dominant single-game outings was a 5-0 victory over Estonia in 2022, where he scored all five of Argentina’s goals. That performance tied him with Juan Andres Marvezzi (1941) and Jose Manuel Moreno (1942) for the most goals scored by an individual player in a single match in Albiceleste history.