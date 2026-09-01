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Enzo Fernandez surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo for transfer fees generated, but remains far from Neymar’s record

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr, Enzo Fernandez of Manchester City, and Neymar of Al Hilal.
© Abdullah Ahmed & Francois Nel/Getty Images & Manchester City/XCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr, Enzo Fernandez of Manchester City, and Neymar of Al Hilal.

Enzo Fernandez completed a blockbuster transfer to Manchester City on transfer deadline day of the 2026 summer window, with Chelsea collecting a massive fee in the transaction. Factoring in his entire career history, the Argentine international has officially surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in total career transfer fees generated, though he remains well behind the all-time standard established by Neymar.

As reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic on Tuesday, August 1, Manchester City and Chelsea reached an agreement for the transfer of Enzo Fernandez for £125 million (€145 million / $169 million USD). The move elevates Fernandez into a tie for the fourth-most expensive individual transfer in soccer history alongside Alexander Isak following his move from Newcastle United to Liverpool.

Despite Chelsea’s previous £120 million valuation window expiring earlier in the summer, head coach Enzo Maresca, who maintains a strong relationship with the midfielder, pushed aggressively to finalize the deal. Manchester City accelerated negotiations to lock down the signing, formally introducing him across their social channels on Tuesday night.

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Manchester City will become Fernandez’s fifth professional club, though only three of his moves required transfer payments. A product of the River Plate academy, Benfica acquired the midfielder for €44.25 million in July 2022 before Chelsea paid €121 million to bring him to England in January 2023. Manchester City’s latest outlay of €145 million pushes his cumulative transfer volume to €310.25 million ($360.6 million USD).

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Enzo Fernandez surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo’s mark

Cristiano Ronaldo once held the title of the most expensive transfer in soccer history following his landmark 2009 move from Manchester United to Real Madrid. While Neymar eventually claimed that record, Fernandez’s latest move allows the 25-year-old playmaker to pass the Portuguese legend in career transfer volume.

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Rising through Sporting CP’s youth system, Manchester United signed Ronaldo for €19 million in 2003 before Real Madrid shattered the global transfer record by paying €94 million in 2009. Juventus made a blockbuster €117 million move to acquire him in 2018, and Manchester United paid €17 million to secure his return in 2021.

Ronaldo’s subsequent move to Al Nassr in December 2022 occurred as a free agent following his contract termination with Manchester United, meaning no transfer fee was exchanged. Across five paid transfers, Ronaldo generated €247 million ($286.5 million USD) in fees, a mark now passed by Fernandez following his arrival at Etihad Stadium.

Neymar remains firmly in the top spot

Neymar‘s 2017 move from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain set the record for the highest transfer fee ever paid for a soccer player when the French club activated his €222 million ($257.5 million USD) buyout clause. That figure remains untouched at the top of the single-transfer leaderboard and is unlikely to be challenged in the immediate future. Combined with his other moves, the Brazilian icon stands comfortably clear atop the career transfer volume rankings.

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Neymar poses with Paris Saint-Germain&#039;s jersey next to president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Neymar poses with PSG’s jersey next to president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. (Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

After breaking through at Santos, Barcelona acquired Neymar for €88 million in 2013, followed by his €222 million move to PSG and a subsequent €90 million transfer to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia. Although his 2025 return to Santos was completed on a free transfer, Neymar has generated €400 million ($464 million USD) in cumulative transfer fees throughout his career.

Second place on the all-time career list belongs to Romelu Lukaku, who has accumulated €375.92 million ($436.1 million USD) across 10 career transfers, headlined by Chelsea’s €113 million acquisition from Inter Milan in 2021. The Belgian forward is followed by Fernandez’s €310.25 million tally, with Ronaldo holding fourth at €247 million.

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Top 5 players with the most money moved in transfer fees

RankPlayerTotal Fees (EUR / USD)Signings
1Neymar€400.0M / $464.0M4 signings
2Romelu Lukaku€375.9M / $436.1M10 signings
3Enzo Fernandez€310.25M / $360.6M3 signings
4Cristiano Ronaldo€247.0M / $286.5M5 signings
5Alexander Isak€246.0M / $285.3M4 signings
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