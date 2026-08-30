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Lionel Messi etches name in Inter Miami history in 7-1 demolition of CF Montreal

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Lionel Messi of Inter Miami (2026)
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami (2026)

Inter Miami returned to winning ways with a 7–1 demolition of CF Montreal. Once again, Lionel Messi delivered a masterclass performance, reaching another incredible milestone with his club.

In Matchday 22 of the 2026 MLS season, Inter Miami hosted CF Montreal needing a victory after a five-game winless streak across all competitions (MLS and Leagues Cup).

Fortunately for the Herons, the players understood the assignment, crushing the Canadian side 7–1 as Lionel Messi shone with a four-goal display.

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Lionel Messi makes Inter Miami history with four-goal performance vs. CF Montréal

When Inter Miami needed him most, Lionel Messi stepped up. The team’s captain put on a brilliant performance against CF Montreal, scoring four goals and adding an assist in the resounding victory.

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By scoring four goals, Lionel Messi became the first player in Inter Miami history to achieve a four-goal haul in a single match. While the franchise has featured exceptional strikers, it was the veteran Argentine who became the first to reach the milestone.

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Lionel Messi’s role in Inter Miami coaching decisions is ‘normal’, according to Guillermo Hoyos

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Lionel Messi’s role in Inter Miami coaching decisions is ‘normal’, according to Guillermo Hoyos

Amid a recent coaching transition, Lionel Messi continues to prove he can carry Inter Miami in their playoff push, keeping the club near the top of the regular season standings to secure a favorable seeding for the postseason.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Bad news for Lionel Messi as Tadeo Allende may not come back for Inter Miami’s season remainder

Bad news for Lionel Messi as Tadeo Allende may not come back for Inter Miami’s season remainder

Tadeo Allende is reportedly listed with a season-ending injury on Inter Miami's official website, dealing a fresh blow to Lionel Messi's squad.

Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs Montreal in Matchday 22 of 2026 MLS season

Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs Montreal in Matchday 22 of 2026 MLS season

Lionel Messi is set to start for Inter Miami against CF Montreal, as the Herons look to snap a five-match winless streak without suspended head coach Guillermo Hoyos.

Lionel Messi’s role in Inter Miami coaching decisions is ‘normal’, according to Guillermo Hoyos

Lionel Messi’s role in Inter Miami coaching decisions is ‘normal’, according to Guillermo Hoyos

Guillermo Hoyos addressed Lionel Messi's role in Inter Miami's coaching decisions, saying it's normal for him to be consulted but that the final call belongs to the institution.

Lionel Messi to be without Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos vs. Montreal following MLS suspension

Lionel Messi to be without Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos vs. Montreal following MLS suspension

The MLS confirmed that Lionel Messi won't be counting with Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos for the next game against CF Montreal after being suspended.

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