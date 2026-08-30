Lionel Messi etches name in Inter Miami history in 7-1 demolition of CF Montreal

Inter Miami returned to winning ways with a 7–1 demolition of CF Montreal. Once again, Lionel Messi delivered a masterclass performance, reaching another incredible milestone with his club.

In Matchday 22 of the 2026 MLS season, Inter Miami hosted CF Montreal needing a victory after a five-game winless streak across all competitions (MLS and Leagues Cup).

Fortunately for the Herons, the players understood the assignment, crushing the Canadian side 7–1 as Lionel Messi shone with a four-goal display.

Lionel Messi makes Inter Miami history with four-goal performance vs. CF Montréal

When Inter Miami needed him most, Lionel Messi stepped up. The team’s captain put on a brilliant performance against CF Montreal, scoring four goals and adding an assist in the resounding victory.

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By scoring four goals, Lionel Messi became the first player in Inter Miami history to achieve a four-goal haul in a single match. While the franchise has featured exceptional strikers, it was the veteran Argentine who became the first to reach the milestone.

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