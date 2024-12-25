Lionel Messi‘s decision to join Inter Miami in 2023, rather than pursue other lucrative offers, has revealed a fascinating detail: the Argentine superstar’s deep-seated admiration for Manchester United. While financial powerhouses like Manchester City and Chelsea were frequently linked with Messi, the allure of Old Trafford’s history played a significant role in his considerations.

Rumors of Messi’s interest in a move to the Premier League have circulated for years, with the financial muscle of City and Chelsea often placing them in pole position. However, had Manchester United made a more determined effort, they may have secured his signature.

Messi’s reported preference for “historic English clubs such as Manchester United,” as reported by The Athletic, highlights a factor often overlooked in transfer speculation: the appeal of a club’s rich history and tradition. The club’s legacy and the opportunity to join such a prestigious and successful team were significant factors in his decision-making. The high level of achievement of the club would have been a significant incentive for Messi.

A previously known link between Messi and Manchester United existed in 2010, when Sir Alex Ferguson expressed interest in the then-20-year-old Argentine. However, Messi, already a star at Barcelona, was unwilling to move, stating in an interview with FourFourTwo: “I’m happy in Barcelona. Why wouldn’t I be? I’ve realised my dream. It’s the best club in the world with the best players. My family are happy here; they like it.”

Champions League battles and Barcelona legacy

Messi went on to face and defeat Manchester United in two Champions League finals (2009 and 2011), scoring crucial goals in both matches. These encounters showcase Messi’s exceptional ability and solidified his reputation as one of the greatest players ever.

At Barcelona, Messi had a hugely successful career, contributing 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 appearances. His time at the Nou Camp ended when he joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer of 2021. His time in Barcelona is recognized as one of the most successful periods for any individual player in the club’s history. It also marks one of the most successful periods in the history of football itself.

After two years at PSG, Messi joined David Beckham’s Inter Miami, where he has enjoyed another remarkable period in his career. Messi’s decision to join Inter Miami suggests the importance of factors beyond just financial considerations and showcases his willingness to embrace a new challenge and environment. The opportunity to play alongside several former teammates from Barcelona also played a role in the transfer. The influence of David Beckham’s own legacy at Manchester United may have had a significant impact on the player’s decision.