Inter Miami CF, under new manager Javier Mascherano, is undergoing a squad reshaping in preparation for the 2025 season. This season will see them compete in both the MLS and the Club World Cup. The club has already announced its first two signings, both acquired through the MLS SuperDraft.

Inter Miami officially announced the additions of midfielder Bailey Sparks from Southern Methodist University (SMU) and forward Michael Appiah from Florida International University (FIU). These young talents represent an investment in the future, supplementing the existing squad with fresh energy and potential.

Looking ahead to the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, Inter Miami also secured LAFC’s natural second-round pick. This strategic move demonstrates a long-term vision for squad building and talent acquisition. The club is clearly focused on building for the future, recognizing the importance of continuous development.

Sparks, a 21-year-old attacking midfielder from Texas, impressed in his final season at SMU, starting all 21 games and contributing nine goals and ten assists. His performance earned him recognition as the nation’s 12th-best player by Top Drawer Soccer, signaling his potential to contribute immediately to Inter Miami’s midfield.

Appiah, a 23-year-old forward, joins from FIU, having scored four goals in 18 appearances in 2024. His previous experience at Multnomah University (2022) showcased his offensive capabilities, with an impressive record of 17 goals and seven assists in 18 games.

Inter Miami’s 2025 recruitment needs: Five key positions to address

Recent player departures have highlighted several areas requiring reinforcement within Inter Miami’s squad. Manager Mascherano is expected to bring in at least five new players, focusing primarily on strengthening the midfield and defensive lines.

With the departure of CJ Dos Santos to San Diego FC, Inter Miami needs a new goalkeeper to support Drake Callender. Reports suggest that Nahuel Losada of Lanús, Argentina, is a potential target to fill this crucial position.

Two new center-backs are needed to address defensive issues experienced in 2024. Marc Bartra, formerly of Barcelona and currently at Real Betis, has been linked with a potential move to Inter Miami, indicating a possible high-profile addition to the squad.

Following Campana’s departure, Inter Miami needs a replacement, likely a cost-effective option from within the MLS, to provide support for Luis Suárez.

The final new addition will either be a right-back to challenge Marcelo Weigandt for a starting spot, or a winger to add depth in attack to offset the departure of Diego Gómez.