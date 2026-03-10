Lionel Messi handed Inter Miami injury boost as star returns ahead of 900-goal pursuit against Nashville

Lionel Messi‘s 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup campaign gets underway on Wednesday, when Inter Miami travel to face Nashville SC at Geodis Park in the Round of 16. Ahead of a clash in which the Argentine legend could reach the 900-goal mark, the Herons will welcome a key player back from injury.

The Champions Cup is one of Inter Miami‘s primary targets in the first phase of the 2026 season and a central justification for the club’s significant transfer window spending. As they begin their continental campaign, the squad will be bolstered by the return of one of their most recent additions.

At Tuesday’s press conference, head coach Javier Mascherano confirmed that Sergio Reguilón will return to the squad for the Nashville match. The Spanish left back has been unable to make his official debut after picking up an injury during preseason, but Wednesday’s clash presents his first opportunity to do so.

When asked about Reguilón’s condition, Mascherano offered some detail: “He rejoined the group last week and began participating in the majority of our training sessions. We haven’t had much time since the D.C. United match—we only practiced yesterday and today—but he completed both sessions with the team.”

Sergio Reguilon presented as new Inter Miami player.

Since Reguilón’s injury against Alianza Lima on January 24, Mascherano has deployed Noah Allen at left back to fill the void. “He feels good and is no longer dealing with any lingering effects from his injury. Obviously, it’s now a matter of him finding his match rhythm through the minutes we give him. He’s a guy with a lot of experience; he knows how this works, and the truth is we were eagerly awaiting his return. He is a very important player for our team,” he added.

Inter Miami confirmed at the time that Reguilón had sustained a Grade II sprain in his right knee, though no recovery timeline was provided. Nearly two months on, the Spaniard is back in the fold, though he is more likely to come off the bench initially as he works back toward full match fitness rather than being thrown straight into the starting lineup.

Messi, one goal away from the 900 mark

Messi’s goal against D.C. United over the weekend moved him to 899 career goals, leaving him just one shy of the staggering 900-goal mark, a milestone only Cristiano Ronaldo has ever reached. Wednesday’s game against Nashville gives him a prime opportunity to get there, with The Boys in Gold proving to be among his most generous opponents, having conceded 15 goals to the Argentine across their 10 previous meetings.

“Making it to 900 goals is madness—it’s incredible. Leo’s numbers are astonishing, but as great as he is, the statistics are actually the least of it. What he brings to the game is so much more than just his stats. Hopefully, we can help him reach that 900-goal mark tomorrow; if he does, it will mean we played a good match,” Mascherano said when asked about Messi’s mark.

