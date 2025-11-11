Lionel Messi finally breaks his silence on leaving Barcelona after emotional and unexpected visit

Since Lionel Messi‘s departure in 2021, Barcelona have struggled to reclaim their European glory, even though the team boasts exceptional talent. Additionally, the Argentine star recently surprised fans with a visit to Spotify Camp Nou, where he left a heartfelt message. During his stay in the city, the veteran star took the opportunity to share more details about his unexpected exit from the team, expressing his feelings about the situation clearly.

“I was left with a strange feeling after leaving, because of how everything turned out, because of how I ended up playing my last years without fans, because of the pandemic. After spending my whole life there, I didn’t leave as I had imagined, as I had dreamed. I imagined, as I said, playing my entire career in Europe, in Barcelona, and then coming here as I did, because that was my plan, what I wanted. And well, the farewell was a bit strange too,” Lionel Messi said, via Diario Sport.

Joan Laporta, despite promising Lionel Messi’s contract renewal as a key campaign pledge, failed to create enough salary space to retain the Argentine superstar. Consequently, Messi had to depart from Barcelona without the opportunity to bid farewell to the fans who had supported him since his debut in 2004—a gesture the veteran has not forgotten. He then moved to Paris, where he spent his final years in European soccer.

Although his departure from the team left him with a bitter taste, Lionel Messi surprised everyone by mentioning what he considered his best moment as a Barcelona player. “I don’t know, usually when we talk about happiness, we focus on titles, achievements, the important things we’ve accomplished. But the first sextuple with Guardiola was extraordinary, as was the last Champions League with Luis Enrique,” he said, via Diario Sport.

Messi makes his intentions clear for the future with Barcelona

Following his latest discreet visit to Spotify Camp Nou, Lionel Messi emphasized that his love for Barcelona remains unwavering, although his relationship with Joan Laporta is irreparably damaged. Nevertheless, the imminent reopening of the remodeled stadium presents an opportunity for his possible return, even if only as a tribute. In light of this, the Argentine stands firm in his intentions for the future, thrilling fans.

“I really want to go there, we miss Barcelona a lot, the kids constantly talk about Barcelona, and my wife and I talk about moving back there. We have our house, everything, so that’s what we want. I’m really looking forward to going back to the stadium when it’s finished because since I left for Paris I haven’t been back to Camp Nou and then they moved to Montjuic. It’s going to be strange going back to the new stadium,” Messi said to Diario Sport.

After Messi’s comments about returning to the stadium, the possibility of a temporary comeback to the team on loan has arisen. This situation resembles Thierry Henry’s brief return to Arsenal during the two-month break between MLS seasons. Although the Argentine superstar didn’t specifically address this possibility, his enduring interest in rejoining the team is evident. Therefore, closing the door on this opportunity entirely would be a mistake.