Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Lionel Messi finally breaks his silence on leaving Barcelona after emotional and unexpected visit

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona looks dejected during the Copa del Rey Semi Final.
© Fran Santiago/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of FC Barcelona looks dejected during the Copa del Rey Semi Final.

Since Lionel Messi‘s departure in 2021, Barcelona have struggled to reclaim their European glory, even though the team boasts exceptional talent. Additionally, the Argentine star recently surprised fans with a visit to Spotify Camp Nou, where he left a heartfelt message. During his stay in the city, the veteran star took the opportunity to share more details about his unexpected exit from the team, expressing his feelings about the situation clearly.

I was left with a strange feeling after leaving, because of how everything turned out, because of how I ended up playing my last years without fans, because of the pandemic. After spending my whole life there, I didn’t leave as I had imagined, as I had dreamed. I imagined, as I said, playing my entire career in Europe, in Barcelona, and then coming here as I did, because that was my plan, what I wanted. And well, the farewell was a bit strange too,” Lionel Messi said, via Diario Sport.

Joan Laporta, despite promising Lionel Messi’s contract renewal as a key campaign pledge, failed to create enough salary space to retain the Argentine superstar. Consequently, Messi had to depart from Barcelona without the opportunity to bid farewell to the fans who had supported him since his debut in 2004—a gesture the veteran has not forgotten. He then moved to Paris, where he spent his final years in European soccer.

Although his departure from the team left him with a bitter taste, Lionel Messi surprised everyone by mentioning what he considered his best moment as a Barcelona player. “I don’t know, usually when we talk about happiness, we focus on titles, achievements, the important things we’ve accomplished. But the first sextuple with Guardiola was extraordinary, as was the last Champions League with Luis Enrique, he said, via Diario Sport.

Lionel Messi and Iker Muniain battling for the ball

Iker Muniain of Athletic Bilbao battles for possession with Lionel Messi of Barcelona.

Messi makes his intentions clear for the future with Barcelona

Following his latest discreet visit to Spotify Camp Nou, Lionel Messi emphasized that his love for Barcelona remains unwavering, although his relationship with Joan Laporta is irreparably damaged. Nevertheless, the imminent reopening of the remodeled stadium presents an opportunity for his possible return, even if only as a tribute. In light of this, the Argentine stands firm in his intentions for the future, thrilling fans.

Advertisement
Report: Robert Lewandowski considering retirement if Barcelona don’t renew his contract despite Saudi interest

see also

Report: Robert Lewandowski considering retirement if Barcelona don’t renew his contract despite Saudi interest

I really want to go there, we miss Barcelona a lot, the kids constantly talk about Barcelona, and my wife and I talk about moving back there. We have our house, everything, so that’s what we want. I’m really looking forward to going back to the stadium when it’s finished because since I left for Paris I haven’t been back to Camp Nou and then they moved to Montjuic. It’s going to be strange going back to the new stadium,” Messi said to Diario Sport.

After Messi’s comments about returning to the stadium, the possibility of a temporary comeback to the team on loan has arisen. This situation resembles Thierry Henry’s brief return to Arsenal during the two-month break between MLS seasons. Although the Argentine superstar didn’t specifically address this possibility, his enduring interest in rejoining the team is evident. Therefore, closing the door on this opportunity entirely would be a mistake.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Galatasaray president breaks silence on Inter Miami star Lionel Messi’s potential signing amid Champions League ambitions

Galatasaray president breaks silence on Inter Miami star Lionel Messi’s potential signing amid Champions League ambitions

After the reports linking Inter Miami star Lionel Messi to Galatasaray, club president Dursun Özbek addressed the rumors highlighting the team's ambitions in the UEFA Champions League.

Not Dibu Martínez: Aston Villa star called up to Lionel Messi’s Argentina squad for Angola friendly

Not Dibu Martínez: Aston Villa star called up to Lionel Messi’s Argentina squad for Angola friendly

Lionel Messi will see yet another new addition to Argentina’s squad for the Angola match, as coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to call up an Aston Villa star that's not Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez.

Julian Alvarez and two other key players to miss Argentina’s match against Angola as Messi leads the team

Julian Alvarez and two other key players to miss Argentina’s match against Angola as Messi leads the team

After remaining undefeated in friendly matches, Argentina face a setback as they lose Julian Alvarez and two key players against Angola for an unexpected reason. In light of this, Lionel Messi will lead the offense without one of his best teammates, presenting him with a big challenge.

Barcelona vs. Spain? Lamine Yamal unexpectedly leaves national team, surprising coach Luis de la Fuente

Barcelona vs. Spain? Lamine Yamal unexpectedly leaves national team, surprising coach Luis de la Fuente

Despite being called up for the upcoming games, Lamine Yamal has withdrawn from Spain's squad for a surprising reason, angering coach Luis de la Fuente and fueling rumors of a strained relationship with Barcelona.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo