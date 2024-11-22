As Barcelona gears up for its historic 125th-anniversary celebration, soccer fans worldwide are left wondering whether the club’s greatest icon, Lionel Messi, will make an appearance at the gala. The event, scheduled for November 29, 2024, at Barcelona’s prestigious Gran Teatre del Liceu, promises to be a star-studded affair featuring club legends and high-profile guests. Yet, the uncertainty surrounding Messi’s attendance has added an air of mystery to the festivities.

The Argentine superstar, who left Camp Nou in an emotional farewell in 2021, was personally invited to the gala by club president Joan Laporta. This would have marked Messi’s first official return to the club since his departure, and the news of his possible presence electrified fans.

According to Catalunya Radio’s Barça Reservat podcast, the club president extended the invitation weeks in advance, hoping to mend past tensions and celebrate Barcelona’s storied legacy with its most legendary player. For the 37-year-old, the event offers an opportunity to reconnect with the club that shaped his career.

Messi’s bond with Barcelona runs deep. He joined the club’s famed La Masia academy in 2000 at just 13 years old and went on to define an era. Over two decades, he amassed 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies and became the club’s all-time leading scorer. However, his departure in 2021 was a painful chapter in the Catalans’ history, prompted by the club’s financial struggles and failure to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Although he moved on to Paris Saint-Germain and later joined Inter Miami in MLS, speculation about a return to Barcelona has never ceased. His invitation to the gala fueled hopes of rekindling the bond between Messi and his former club.

Twist in tale?

Despite the excitement, the latest report from Mundo Deportivo reveals a twist: Messi will not attend the anniversary gala. While the Argentine icon received the invitation two weeks ago, he reportedly has unavoidable commitments that prevent him from traveling to Catalonia on November 29.

Though his absence at the gala is a disappointment for fans, it does not entirely rule out his involvement in the celebrations. The report suggests Messi may participate through alternative means, such as a pre-recorded message to honor the occasion.

What could have been

Had Messi attended, he would have joined a constellation of Barcelona legends, including Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, and Pep Guardiola, representing the golden era of the club. His presence would have been a symbolic gesture, healing past wounds and reaffirming his enduring connection to Barcelona.

Moreover, Messi’s return could have set the stage for even greater events, such as a testimonial match at the Camp Nou after its planned renovations. For fans, such a tribute would be the ultimate opportunity to celebrate the man who brought them countless moments of joy and glory.