Mascherano talks about the future of Busquets and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami with Messi: Will they retire at the end of the season?

Lionel Messi once again stole the spotlight in New York with two goals and an assist as Inter Miami crushed NYCFC 4-0, securing a place in the MLS playoffs. But while the Argentine continues to perform at the highest level, two of his closest teammates—Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba—are facing crucial crossroads in their careers. Both could be playing their final months in professional soccer, with retirement looming as a real possibility.

Head coach Javier Mascherano acknowledged the speculation but emphasized that, for now, the veterans are fully focused on the season. “Honestly, I have no idea what they’ll decide,” he admitted. “Both Jordi and Busi are concentrated on finishing the campaign in the best way possible. After that, they’ll see what comes next.”

At 37 years old, Busquets remains a cerebral force in Miami’s midfield, dictating tempo and breaking up plays with his trademark positioning. But his contract is set to expire at the end of the year, and according to local reports, he has two options on the table: extend his deal for another season or hang up his boots after nearly two decades at the top.

The Spaniard, regarded by many as the greatest holding midfielder of all time, has nothing left to prove. Still, his bond with Messi and his desire to finish strong in MLS could keep him around for one more run.

Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets spent much of their careers together at Barcelona and Inter Miami.

Jordi Alba’s possible exit

Meanwhile, Jordi Alba is also approaching a decision point. The left back, who joined Miami in 2023 after leaving Barcelona, has battled injuries in recent months. At 36, questions about his durability have intensified, and club insiders believe he could choose to part ways at the end of the season rather than renew his deal.

Alba’s leadership and attacking runs have been vital in key stretches, but Mascherano admitted there is no clarity yet about whether he’ll continue. His departure would not only close a chapter for Inter Miami but also for the long-standing partnership with Messi and Busquets that began at Barcelona.

Messi still carrying the torch

While Alba and Busquets consider retirement, Messi continues to defy time. His double against NYCFC brought his tally to 24 league goals this season, further cementing his role as Miami’s talisman. Mascherano praised his captain: “Leo keeps showing why stadiums everywhere sell out just to see him. The affection he receives is the fruit of his entire career.”

For now, Inter Miami celebrates a playoff berth, but the looming retirement of Busquets and Alba could mark the end of an era—not just for the club, but for the golden generation that dominated world soccer alongside Messi in Barcelona.

