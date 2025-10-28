Trending topics:
2026 World Cup
Comments

Lionel Messi reveals the criteria to decide whether he’ll play in the 2026 World Cup with Argentina

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Lionel Messi has been reluctant to confirm his participation in the 2026 World Cup, despite being asked about it repeatedly in recent years. With less than seven months until the tournament kicks off, the Inter Miami forward explained how and when he’ll decide whether to join the Argentina national team.

After leading Argentina to glory at both the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Copa América, Messi has once again guided the reigning champions to the top of the CONMEBOL qualifiers. The forward continues to play a pivotal role under Lionel Scaloni, who has already made it clear that the decision to take part in the next World Cup will rest entirely with Messi.

NBC News’ Tom Llamas asked Messi whether he plans to play in the 2026 edition, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and the Argentine icon didn’t hide his enthusiasm: “It’s something extraordinary to be able to be in a World Cup, and I would love to.”

The 38-year-old then explained the criteria he’ll use to make his final call. “I would like to be at the World Cup in good form and be an important part in helping my national team, if I am there. I will evaluate this day by day when preseason starts with Inter Miami and see if I can really be 100%, if I can be useful to the group, to the national team, and then I will make a decision,” Messi stated.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF poses with the Icon of the Match Award.

As he has stated before, Messi won’t make a decision unless he feels fully fit and capable of contributing. While he has continued to feature in recent call-ups and has starred in the 2025 MLS season, his physical condition, and the fact that he’ll turn 39 during the tournament, will be key factors in his decision-making process.

Lionel Messi compares a soccer legend to Michael Jordan when asked who the GOATs are besides himself

Messi closed by reflecting on Argentina’s strong run over the past year and his motivation to keep competing: “Obviously, I am very excited because it’s about the World Cup. We come after winning the last World Cup, and being able to defend it on the field again is incredible, because it’s always a dream to play for the national team, especially in official tournaments.”

Messi and a dream fulfilled in 2022

After years of heartbreak and even a brief retirement from international play, Messi finally completed his lifelong mission by winning the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar in 2022. Since then, the pressure has lifted, and in the twilight of his career, he’s still playing with the same joy that defined his early years.

Reflecting on that triumph, Messi didn’t hide what it meant to him: “It was the dream of my life. It was also true that it was the only thing missing at a professional level because I had been lucky enough to have achieved everything at an individual level, at a team level with Barcelona, and I think that’s every player’s dream. When you ask a player what their dream is, it’s to be world champion.

Lionel Messi compares a soccer legend to Michael Jordan when asked who the GOATs are besides himself

When discussing the GOATs besides himself, Lionel Messi didn't hold back, comparing a soccer legend to Michael Jordan.

After more than two years at Inter Miami, Lionel Messi reflected on his impact on the Major League Soccer, and what the league needs to make the next big step.

FIFPro released the shortlist of nominees for the 2025 Best XI, featuring legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as two of the options for the forward positions.

After the defeat against Real Madrid, FC Barcelona have received a positive injury update on star Robert Lewandowski's condition.

