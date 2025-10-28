Lionel Messi reveals the criteria to decide whether he’ll play in the 2026 World Cup with Argentina

Lionel Messi has been reluctant to confirm his participation in the 2026 World Cup, despite being asked about it repeatedly in recent years. With less than seven months until the tournament kicks off, the Inter Miami forward explained how and when he’ll decide whether to join the Argentina national team.

After leading Argentina to glory at both the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Copa América, Messi has once again guided the reigning champions to the top of the CONMEBOL qualifiers. The forward continues to play a pivotal role under Lionel Scaloni, who has already made it clear that the decision to take part in the next World Cup will rest entirely with Messi.

NBC News’ Tom Llamas asked Messi whether he plans to play in the 2026 edition, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and the Argentine icon didn’t hide his enthusiasm: “It’s something extraordinary to be able to be in a World Cup, and I would love to.”

The 38-year-old then explained the criteria he’ll use to make his final call. “I would like to be at the World Cup in good form and be an important part in helping my national team, if I am there. I will evaluate this day by day when preseason starts with Inter Miami and see if I can really be 100%, if I can be useful to the group, to the national team, and then I will make a decision,” Messi stated.

As he has stated before, Messi won’t make a decision unless he feels fully fit and capable of contributing. While he has continued to feature in recent call-ups and has starred in the 2025 MLS season, his physical condition, and the fact that he’ll turn 39 during the tournament, will be key factors in his decision-making process.

Messi closed by reflecting on Argentina’s strong run over the past year and his motivation to keep competing: “Obviously, I am very excited because it’s about the World Cup. We come after winning the last World Cup, and being able to defend it on the field again is incredible, because it’s always a dream to play for the national team, especially in official tournaments.”

Messi and a dream fulfilled in 2022

After years of heartbreak and even a brief retirement from international play, Messi finally completed his lifelong mission by winning the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar in 2022. Since then, the pressure has lifted, and in the twilight of his career, he’s still playing with the same joy that defined his early years.

Reflecting on that triumph, Messi didn’t hide what it meant to him: “It was the dream of my life. It was also true that it was the only thing missing at a professional level because I had been lucky enough to have achieved everything at an individual level, at a team level with Barcelona, and I think that’s every player’s dream. When you ask a player what their dream is, it’s to be world champion.”

