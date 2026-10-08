Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Messi and Ronaldo teammate dream could become reality as date emerges for Tevez’s farewell match

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

For years, soccer fans have wondered what it would be like to see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the same team, and that dream may finally be getting closer to reality. Carlos Tevez is preparing his farewell match at La Bombonera, and although nothing has been made official yet, reports now point to a December date for a night that could bring the two greatest rivals of their generation together for the first time.

According to Argentina’s Infobae, Tevez has already received the green light from Juan Román Riquelme to use Boca Juniors’ stadium once all of this season’s competitions are over. No date has been set yet, but the outlet reports that Sunday, December 20 looks like the most viable option, which will be the last official match in Argentina this year.

The proposed date would also fit the schedules of both stars. The MLS Cup final is set for Friday, December 18, so Messi, who just retired from international soccer, would only have Inter Miami commitments to attend to, while Ronaldo’s participation with Al Nassr is expected to end on December 14.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The idea would be to put them in the same team, reportedly a rest-of-the-world side facing the Boca squad that won the 2003 Intercontinental Cup under Carlos Bianchi. Tevez shared the Argentina dressing room with Messi and played alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United between 2007 and 2009, and this could be the first time the two legends share the same team.

Carlos Tevez and Cristiano Ronaldo during their time at Manchester United. (Getty Images)

Carlos Tevez and Cristiano Ronaldo during their time at Manchester United. (Getty Images)

Expected guest list features Boca legends and international stars

According to Infobae, the guest list is expected to be as extensive as the event itself. From Boca Juniors, the names mentioned include club icons Martín Palermo, Guillermo Barros Schelotto, along with Riquelme himself. Leandro Paredes, Boca’s current captain, may also receive a special invitation even though they never played together.

Advertisement
FIFA ranking: Argentina stays steady after Messi’s farewell, Portugal climbs two spots amid Cristiano Ronaldo turmoil

see also

FIFA ranking: Argentina stays steady after Messi’s farewell, Portugal climbs two spots amid Cristiano Ronaldo turmoil

Among his former Argentina teammates, reports highlight Sergio Agüero, Gonzalo Higuaín and Ángel Di María, although the rest of the invitations are still to be defined. Tevez is also close to international stars he has met throughout his career, such as Gianluigi Buffon, Andrea Pirlo and Giorgio Chiellini, and none of these appearances has been confirmed yet.

Ultimately, the biggest attraction of Tevez’s farewell will be the possibility of seeing Messi and Ronaldo on the same side after nearly two decades of rivalry that defined an era of soccer. Neither player has confirmed his attendance publicly, and the date and final details are still to be announced, but with both reportedly agreeing to take part and their schedules lining up for late December, the dream of watching them share a pitch as teammates for the first time is closer than ever.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr tie down four young talents and add two signings to strengthen youth ranks

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr tie down four young talents and add two signings to strengthen youth ranks

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr have moved to secure the future of some of their most promising young players, announcing contract renewals for four talents from their youth ranks. The club confirmed the news on its official X account on Thursday, October 8, adding two new signings to reinforce its youth squads as well. The four […]

Cristiano Ronaldo gets defensive boost as Al Nassr recover Mohamed Simakan ahead of Al Diriyah clash

Cristiano Ronaldo gets defensive boost as Al Nassr recover Mohamed Simakan ahead of Al Diriyah clash

Al Nassr received a timely boost in defense ahead of their next Saudi Pro League match, as Mohamed Simakan is back in contention to face Al Diriyah. The French center back had been a doubt after suffering a muscle strain, but he has now passed the team's fitness tests, which should give Ange Postecoglou some […]

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal exit could cost FPF dearly and trigger major financial fallout as experts reveal what is at stake

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal exit could cost FPF dearly and trigger major financial fallout as experts reveal what is at stake

As the federation weighs how to handle the veteran captain, marketing experts have warned that losing him could carry serious commercial consequences for Portuguese soccer.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s entourage reportedly delivered major ultimatum to Jorge Jesus as Portugal crisis takes another turn

Cristiano Ronaldo’s entourage reportedly delivered major ultimatum to Jorge Jesus as Portugal crisis takes another turn

A close friend of Jesus claims that Ronaldo's entourage made a major demand during the dispute, putting further pressure on a relationship that had already deteriorated over playing-time promises.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo