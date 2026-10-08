Messi and Ronaldo teammate dream could become reality as date emerges for Tevez’s farewell match

For years, soccer fans have wondered what it would be like to see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the same team, and that dream may finally be getting closer to reality. Carlos Tevez is preparing his farewell match at La Bombonera, and although nothing has been made official yet, reports now point to a December date for a night that could bring the two greatest rivals of their generation together for the first time.

According to Argentina’s Infobae, Tevez has already received the green light from Juan Román Riquelme to use Boca Juniors’ stadium once all of this season’s competitions are over. No date has been set yet, but the outlet reports that Sunday, December 20 looks like the most viable option, which will be the last official match in Argentina this year.

The proposed date would also fit the schedules of both stars. The MLS Cup final is set for Friday, December 18, so Messi, who just retired from international soccer, would only have Inter Miami commitments to attend to, while Ronaldo’s participation with Al Nassr is expected to end on December 14.

The idea would be to put them in the same team, reportedly a rest-of-the-world side facing the Boca squad that won the 2003 Intercontinental Cup under Carlos Bianchi. Tevez shared the Argentina dressing room with Messi and played alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United between 2007 and 2009, and this could be the first time the two legends share the same team.

Carlos Tevez and Cristiano Ronaldo during their time at Manchester United. (Getty Images)

Expected guest list features Boca legends and international stars

According to Infobae, the guest list is expected to be as extensive as the event itself. From Boca Juniors, the names mentioned include club icons Martín Palermo, Guillermo Barros Schelotto, along with Riquelme himself. Leandro Paredes, Boca’s current captain, may also receive a special invitation even though they never played together.

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Among his former Argentina teammates, reports highlight Sergio Agüero, Gonzalo Higuaín and Ángel Di María, although the rest of the invitations are still to be defined. Tevez is also close to international stars he has met throughout his career, such as Gianluigi Buffon, Andrea Pirlo and Giorgio Chiellini, and none of these appearances has been confirmed yet.

Ultimately, the biggest attraction of Tevez’s farewell will be the possibility of seeing Messi and Ronaldo on the same side after nearly two decades of rivalry that defined an era of soccer. Neither player has confirmed his attendance publicly, and the date and final details are still to be announced, but with both reportedly agreeing to take part and their schedules lining up for late December, the dream of watching them share a pitch as teammates for the first time is closer than ever.