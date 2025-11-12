Lionel Messi-Barcelona reunion in January after Camp Nou visit? Joan Laporta’s nine-word update reveals stance on possible MLS off-season short-term return

When Lionel Messi made a surprise visit to the Spotify Camp Nou this week, social media erupted with speculation. Could the Argentine legend, now playing for Inter Miami, make a sensational short-term return to Barcelona during the MLS off-season? The image of Messi standing inside the partially renovated stadium — the place he called home for over two decades — reignited dreams that had never really faded among the Catalan faithful. But Joan Laporta had a very different message in mind, one that would leave no room for imagination.

Messi’s visit to Camp Nou came out of nowhere. According to Catalunya Radio, Barcelona had no prior knowledge that their former captain was returning to the stadium. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner had simply finished dinner with friends before stopping by to see the place that defined his career. His post on Instagram, captioned with a heartfelt message — “I hope one day I can return, and not just to say goodbye as a player” — instantly sent fans into a frenzy. Could this visit mean something more?

In the world of soccer, where the MLS calendar differs from Europe’s, the idea of a loan return during the American off-season didn’t seem entirely far-fetched. Players like David Beckham and Landon Donovan had done it before. And with Messi still performing at a high level, many wondered if he could wear the Blaugrana shirt again, even just for a few months.

However, Joan Laporta swiftly put an end to the speculation. The Barcelona president, speaking firmly and deliberately, made it clear that while the 38-year-old will always have a place in the club’s heart, his return as a player is ‘unrealistic.’ “Out of respect for Messi, our players, and our members,” he said, “it’s not the time to speculate with unrealistic scenarios.”

That nine-word update — “it’s not the time to speculate with unrealistic scenarios” — was Laporta’s way of drawing a line. For all the affection and nostalgia that the Argentine inspires, the Catalans are a team focused on rebuilding both on the pitch and financially.

The wounds of 2021 still hurt

Messi’s exit remains one of the most painful episodes in Barcelona’s modern history. In the summer of 2021, the club’s debt had surpassed $1.1 billion, and La Liga’s strict salary cap regulations made it impossible to register Messi’s new contract. Despite the Argentine agreeing to a massive pay cut, the La Liga giant had no choice but to let him go.

Lionel Messi attends his press conference about his departure from FC Barcelona

His emotional farewell marked the end of a 21-year era. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner departed as the club’s all-time top scorer, with 672 goals and 34 major trophies, including 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

The following two seasons saw him play for Paris Saint-Germain before joining Inter Miami in 2023. Now 38, Messi has signed a new deal in the United States that runs until 2028, virtually ensuring that his final years as a player will unfold across the Atlantic.

