Comments

Did Barcelona know about Lionel Messi’s Camp Nou visit? Joan Laporta issues emotional eight-word response and farewell tribute plans key update

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Predicted image of new Camp Nou (left) and Lionel Messi (right)
© Getty images & fcbarcelona.comPredicted image of new Camp Nou (left) and Lionel Messi (right)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has broken his silence on Lionel Messi’s surprise visit to the renovated Camp Nou, revealing that even he was caught off guard by the Argentine’s late-night appearance. The Barcelona chief shared an emotional eight-word reaction that perfectly captured the essence of Messi’s relationship with the club, while also giving a much-awaited update on the long-promised farewell tribute to the club’s greatest ever player.

Messi’s unexpected return to the stadium where he became a legend reignited nostalgia and longing among millions of fans. The visit came just as the newly refurbished Spotify Camp Nou reopened its gates after nearly 900 days of reconstruction—a place where the Argentine maestro spent 21 years of his career, scoring 672 goals in 778 appearances, and winning 10 La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

In a heartfelt interview with Sport, the Inter Miami star once again expressed his desire to return to the city that shaped his life. Speaking from Miami, he admitted, “Yes, I will return. We miss Barcelona so much. My wife and kids always talk about living there again. We have our house there, everything – it’s what we want.”

His words carried a tone of melancholy and longing, reflecting the lingering ache of his departure in 2021—an exit dictated not by choice but by the club’s financial collapse. “After all the life I had there, I didn’t leave as I imagined or dreamed,” Messi said. “It was strange – leaving that way, playing my last seasons without fans, without a proper farewell. It wasn’t what I wanted.”

What did Laporta say about Messi’s visit to Camp Nou?

The Argentine’s sudden appearance at Camp Nou last weekend took even the Barcelona hierarchy by surprise. Posting pictures on Instagram, the 38-year-old World Cup winner stood on the sacred pitch again, writing: “Last night, I returned to a place that I miss with all my heart. A place where I was immensely happy… I hope one day I can return, and not just to say goodbye as a player.”

When the question was put to Joan Laporta, the Barcelona president admitted the club had no idea the club’s legend was coming. In an interview with Catalunya Radio, he said: “I didn’t know he was coming, but the Spotify Camp Nou is his home. When they explained how it happened, I think it was a sweet little spur-of-the-moment decision; he’d just finished dinner and felt like coming with some friends.”

And then came Laporta’s eight-word reaction, one that captured the deep, enduring bond between the player and the club: “This is his home, and he knows it.” Those words alone sent Barcelona supporters into a sentimental frenzy, perfectly summing up the mutual affection between Messi and the city he still calls home.

Plans for the grand farewell

Laporta also used the opportunity to confirm that Barcelona is actively planning a tribute worthy of its most decorated player once the stadium’s renovation is complete. He revealed, “It’s only right that Leo receives the most beautiful tribute in the world. When it’s finished, we’ll have a capacity of 105,000 fans, so we’d love to have him there. We’re working on the tribute and on ensuring that the best football in the world can be seen, and as part of the tribute, we’d like to offer Leo the recognition he deserves.”

