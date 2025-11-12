Joan Laporta had his say, but what about Lionel Messi? Inter Miami star’s Barcelona return dream not dead, though it comes with one key condition

Joan Laporta has once again addressed the burning question that has haunted Barcelona fans for years — could Lionel Messi ever return to the club that defined his career? Yet, while the Barcelona president had his say, the real answer lies in Messi’s stance on the matter. The Argentine icon’s reported stance on a possible comeback has been revealed, and though a reunion could still happen, it comes with one very specific condition.

Earlier this week, Messi made headlines with an unannounced visit to Camp Nou, stepping back into the stadium for the first time since his tearful exit in August 2021. The visit, described as “spontaneous” by Joan Laporta, sent shockwaves through Catalonia and across social media. Fans began dreaming of a fairytale return, especially after Messi shared a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“Last night I returned to a place I miss with all my heart. A place where I was immensely happy… I hope I can return someday, and not just to say goodbye as a player,” he wrote. Those words reignited hope that the greatest player in the club’s history might once again grace the Camp Nou pitch. But behind the scenes, the reality is far more nuanced.

According to respected Spanish journalist Alfredo Martinez, the 38-year-old World Cup winner has made a definitive decision. “Leo Messi, under no circumstances, is considering a return to Barcelona as a footballer. That chapter is closed,” Martinez wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The journalist added that the Argentine’s focus remains on Inter Miami, where he has found peace and satisfaction both on and off the pitch. “He has a long-term contract in Miami. He goes season by season.”

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Real Madrid on March 10, 2007.

see also Did Barcelona know about Lionel Messi’s Camp Nou visit? Joan Laporta issues emotional eight-word response and farewell tribute plans key update

How Messi could return to Barcelona

And here lies the twist — the comeback Messi envisions is not on the field, but inside the club’s sporting structure. Martinez’s report suggests that the Argentine is open to returning to Barcelona only in an executive or sporting role, helping shape the future of the club from behind the scenes. ”If he returns, it would be more for the offices, in the sports area. He is Barcelona’s heritage and hopefully he returns someday”, he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For fans, this is bittersweet news. The idea of seeing the veteran back in Blaugrana colors remains a fantasy, but the possibility of him returning to guide the next generation offers a different kind of hope — one rooted in legacy rather than nostalgia.