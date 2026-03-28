Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s deadliest targets: The countries they love to score against revealed ahead of 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have spent decades thrilling fans with their goal-scoring exploits for their national teams, turning every fixture into a chance to extend their legendary records. Their rivalry transcends clubs and continents, and one fascinating aspect of that duel lies in the opponents they have repeatedly punished. Supporters and analysts alike often debate not just how many goals they’ve scored, but which national teams have suffered most from their prolific scoring.

Both players have enjoyed remarkable longevity at the international level, finding the net against dozens of countries in official matches. Ronaldo, leading the all-time international goalscoring charts, has been particularly effective against a wide range of European sides. Messi, while operating mainly in South American competitions and qualifiers, has carved out his own set of favored opponents.

The contrast in their scoring patterns highlights differences in their careers and competitive environments, yet the underlying theme is consistent: both forwards have a knack for repeatedly finding weaknesses in certain defenses. These patterns are more than trivia; they reflect how two of soccer’s greatest have shaped international soccer over the past two decades.

For Ronaldo, one European nation stands out above all others as his most frequent target, while Messi’s scoring has been particularly devastating against a specific South American side.

Lionel Messi of Argentina shakes hands with Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal

Ronaldo’s most frequent targets

Ronaldo’s scoring record for the Portugal national team is nothing short of historic, having found the net against 48 different national teams, a record unmatched in international soccer. Among those, one opponent emerges as his most frequent victim: Luxembourg, against whom he has scored 11 goals in as many appearances.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal scores against Luxembourg

Other European sides have also suffered regularly, with nations like Hungary (nine goals) and Sweden (seven goals) appearing high on his list of victims. These figures underscore Ronaldo’s consistency over time, especially in UEFA qualifying campaigns and international fixtures where Portugal has often been dominant.

The 41-year-old forward’s ability to score against a diverse array of opponents, from minnows to established sides, speaks to his adaptability and longevity. Scoring 11 goals against a single national team is a remarkable feat, reflecting not just opportunity but ruthless efficiency when presented with the chance to score.

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Messi’s preferred scoring opponents

Messi’s international scoring patterns, shaped largely by CONMEBOL competitions and qualifiers, reveal a different set of ‘victims’. According to Transfermarkt, Bolivia stands out as the national team Messi has scored against most often, with 11 goals in official matches.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring against Bolivia

Following Bolivia, teams such as Venezuela and Ecuador have also conceded multiple goals to Messi, highlighting his dominance in South American fixtures. Unlike Ronaldo’s European spread, Messi’s favorite opponents are clustered within a single confederation, reflecting the regional focus of Argentina’s competitive calendar.

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The Argentine superstar’s scoring against these sides has often come in high-stakes contexts like World Cup qualifiers and Copa América tournaments, making his impact all the more significant. Repeatedly finding the net against the same opponents demonstrates not just skill, but consistency under pressure.