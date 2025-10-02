Trending topics:
Kylian Mbappé reacts to PSG’s Champions League win over Barcelona with 6-word message for Hakimi

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Kylian Mbappe #9 of Real Madrid C.F. during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid CF.
Kylian Mbappe #9 of Real Madrid C.F. during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid CF.

Paris Saint-Germain stunned FC Barcelona with a thrilling 2-1 victory in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, in what was billed as one of the marquee games of the season. After the win, Kylian Mbappé shared his reaction in a six-word message for Achraf Hakimi.

With the Matchday 2 clash staged at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuïc, Hakimi had already fueled the buildup by warning Lamine Yamal ahead of kickoff. While Barcelona struck first in the 19th minute, PSG rallied and sealed a dramatic comeback, with Gonçalo Ramos netting the winner in the 90th minute.

After the final whistle, Hakimi posted photos from the match on Instagram with the caption “Champions League Night.” Several teammates chimed in, but one comment stood out — Mbappé’s, who remains close to many of his former PSG colleagues.

The French striker replied to Hakimi’s post: “Toi là, c’est trop hein,” a French expression that loosely translates to, “You there, that’s too much, huh.” The comment drew fans’ attention not only for his message to a close friend, but also because of his current role as a Real Madrid star.

Kylian Mbappe&#039;s message on Achraf Hakimi&#039;s Instagram post.

Kylian Mbappe's message on Achraf Hakimi's Instagram post.

Despite leaving PSG under tense circumstances, Mbappé has maintained strong ties with former teammates, particularly Hakimi, with whom he shares a close friendship. During the FIFA Club World Cup, Hakimi admitted he was thrilled to reunite with Mbappé, revealing that the two had been texting in the days leading up to the tournament.

Barcelona, Liverpool, and Arsenal affected: FIFA considers controversial rule change to secure big teams’ participation in 2029 Club World Cup

Barcelona, Liverpool, and Arsenal affected: FIFA considers controversial rule change to secure big teams' participation in 2029 Club World Cup

Barcelona still chasing PSG, says Flick

Even without stars like Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia — all sidelined by injury — PSG managed to overcome a shaky first half and walk away with three points in Spain, thanks to contributions from Hakimi, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, and Fabián Ruiz.

In his post-match press conference, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick admitted that PSG remain a step ahead but expressed faith in his squad’s potential: “You can see it today, there’s no point saying we’re on the same level. But I believe in my team. Today wasn’t our best day, but we are working again to reach this level. Today we lost, but we want to come back. We could see the level of PSG and I’m 100% sure we can also play like this.”

