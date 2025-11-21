Lewandowski’s replacement at Barcelona? President Laporta’s reported top target revealed

The contract of Robert Lewandowski with FC Barcelona expires on June 30, 2026, and there is still no news about an extension. By that time, the Polish forward will be approaching 38 years old, which naturally raises questions about his long-term future. In that context, Barcelona are reportedly considering a potential replacement — and one player in particular has been identified as Joan Laporta’s preferred choice.

“Barcelona are already working to find a striker, a starting No. 9 who can cover for a possible departure of Lewandowski,” said transfer specialist Matteo Moretto during an appearance on Despierta San Francisco.

And in that search, one star stands out as the leading candidate: “Julian Alvarez would be Laporta’s priority and the profile that best fits what everyone wants,” Moretto explained. This is not the first time the Argentina forward has been mentioned as a Barcelona target, but the revelation of the club president’s supposed stance adds new weight to the rumor.

However, there are other possibilities. “Harry Kane is being mentioned a lot, but I don’t have that confirmed 100 percent,” Moretto added. In a comparison with Kane, Alvarez appears to have one undeniable advantage: age. While the Atletico Madrid striker is just 25 years old and likely still short of his peak, the English star is already 32.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid

Another possible strategy for Barcelona

Even though Julian Alvarez seems like an ideal option for Barcelona’s needs should Robert Lewandowski leave, his high price and the reluctance of Atletico Madrid to let him go could become obstacles in future negotiations. With that scenario in mind, the Catalan side reportedly have a plan B.

“Barcelona are already looking at alternatives… there are other names,” said Matteo Moretto. “Barcelona are interested in good young strikers, so they are working on two tracks: a big name like Julian Alvarez and also younger profiles.”

Similar to what they did with Vitor Roque two years ago, Barcelona could pursue a relatively inexperienced striker with strong long-term potential. Such an approach would help them save money — an important factor considering the club’s delicate financial situation — while relying on Ferran Torres as the primary striker in the meantime and gradually integrating their new signing.

What will happen with Lewandowski?

Speculation involving Harry Kane, Julian Alvarez, and other forwards depends directly on what happens with Robert Lewandowski. However, the Polish striker’s departure from Barcelona at the end of the current season is not yet guaranteed.

“The Lewandowski situation is not 100 percent defined,” Matteo Moretto said in the same interview. “I think that starting in the first months of 2026, both sides will understand which path to take. It’s true that there is a good chance Lewandowski ends up leaving.”

If that move materializes, the Polish striker would likely find numerous offers to continue his career at age 38. Clubs such as Al Nassr and Inter Miami have been mentioned, although the strongest reports link Lewandowski with AC Milan.