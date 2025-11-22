Trending topics:
La Liga
How to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona
© Stuart Franklin/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Barcelona vs Athletic Club
WHAT Spanish LaLiga
WHEN 10:15am ET / 7:15am PT • Saturday, November 22, 2025
WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Barcelona enter this high-stakes La Liga matchup with little margin for error, chasing crucial points in a tightening title race as they sit three behind Real Madrid and aim to apply pressure before their rivals suit up against Elche.

Lamine Yamal and the rest of the Barça lineup know they’re in for a grind against an Athletic Club side that’s been uneven at times but still brings the physical bite, tempo, and playmaking needed to ruin anyone’s night and boost its own European ambitions. Don’t miss this one.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
