Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Comments

Lewandowski equals Messi’s impressive all-time Champions League scoring record with goal vs. Copenhagen

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi playing for Barcelona.
© Gabriel Kuchta/David Ramos/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi playing for Barcelona.

Wednesday’s decisive matchday in the UEFA Champions League league phase brought moments of maximum tension and pressure, with clubs fighting for their future in the competition. Barcelona and Copenhagen were no exception, and it was there that Robert Lewandowski scored a goal that allowed him to equal one of Lionel Messi’s records.

The Danish side had taken an early lead thanks to a goal from Viktor Dadason. However, after the break, Barcelona pulled level through the Polish striker, who finished off an excellent team move with a delicate right-footed touch.

With that goal, Lewandowski equaled Messi’s record as the player who has scored against the most teams in Champions League history. Since making his debut in the competition with Borussia Dortmund during the 2011–12 season, Lewandowski has now scored against 40 different clubs.

The 37-year-old forward struggled to reach this milestone. He had finished last season just two goals shy of Messi’s record, but physical issues over the past few months prevented him from reaching it sooner.

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal.

In fact, during the league phase, Barcelona faced three opponents that Lewandowski had never scored against before (Newcastle, Club Brugge, and Eintracht Frankfurt), and he was unable to do so this time as well. It was only last week against Slavia Praha that Lewandowski added another club to his list of victims, and he had one more chance on Wednesday against Copenhagen, an opportunity he did not waste.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappé dethrones Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League first-phase scoring record after ten years

see also

Kylian Mbappé dethrones Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League first-phase scoring record after ten years

Lewandowski’s favorite Champions League victims

Robert Lewandowski is the third-highest scorer in Champions League history, with 107 goals in 140 matches, trailing only Lionel Messi (129 goals) and Cristiano Ronaldo (140 goals). As a result, it comes as no surprise that so many clubs have suffered at the hands of the Polish striker.

Over the course of his career with Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona, the club he has scored against most often is Benfica, with a total of nine goals. Behind them are Red Star Belgrade with seven, followed by Real Madrid and Salzburg with six each.

Can Lewandowski surpass Messi and claim the record outright?

Considering that Lionel Messi no longer competes in the Champions League, and that his contract extension with Inter Miami through December 2028 makes a return to Europe unlikely, Robert Lewandowski has a strong chance to claim the record outright.

Advertisement

However, uncertainty surrounding his own future means the Polish striker may not have many more opportunities to do so. With that in mind, Barcelona’s upcoming matches in the Champions League knockout stages could prove crucial in giving him the chance to secure the record.

Among the teams still alive in the 2025–26 Champions League, Lewandowski has not scored against several of them: Liverpool, Newcastle, Sporting CP, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Olympiacos, Club Brugge, Galatasaray, AS Monaco, Qarabag FK, and FK Bodo/Glimt. Whether Barcelona are drawn against any of those sides in the later rounds will come down to chance—and to Lewandowski’s ability to score the goal that would give him the outright record.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappé dethrones Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League first-phase scoring record after ten years

Kylian Mbappé dethrones Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League first-phase scoring record after ten years

With his goal against Benfica on Wednesday, Kylian Mbappé surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League scoring record in the first phase of the competition after ten years on top.

How to watch PSV vs Bayern in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

How to watch PSV vs Bayern in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

PSV take on Bayern in league stage Matchday 8 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the clash in the USA, including kickoff times and full broadcast information across TV and streaming platforms.

How to watch PSG vs Newcastle in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

How to watch PSG vs Newcastle in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

PSG play against Newcastle in league stage Matchday 8 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the clash in the USA, including kickoff times and full broadcast information across TV and streaming platforms.

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan teammate Santiago Gimenez delivers crucial update on his ankle injury: ‘I am recovering well’

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan teammate Santiago Gimenez delivers crucial update on his ankle injury: ‘I am recovering well’

Despite joining AC Milan with the promise of being the ideal partner for Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez faced a setback when he had to undergo surgery for ankle issues. Now, after several months, the Mexican striker has provided a hopeful update on his recovery.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo