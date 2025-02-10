Hansi Flick may have successfully navigated Barcelona through a challenging season in Europe despite financial constraints, but his tenure has not been without controversy. Recent reports suggest that Barcelona’s captains confronted the German coach, questioning his decision to drop goalkeeper Iñaki Peña from the starting lineup.

Goalkeeper issues have plagued Barcelona throughout the season, particularly after Marc-Andre ter Stegen sustained a season-ending injury early on. This left Iñaki Peña as the only available option, forcing the club to rely on the 25-year-old La Masia graduate to fill the void.

As a result, Wojciech Szczesny, who had returned from retirement, was expected to take over as the primary goalkeeper. However, in an unexpected move, Flick kept Peña in the starting role. That was until a two-minute delay during a training session prompted Flick to make the controversial decision to replace Peña with Szczesny.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, this decision was a huge blow to Peña, who is reportedly struggling to understand the rationale behind it. It’s understandable given that the young goalkeeper had been waiting for his opportunity to shine, especially after Ter Stegen’s injury, but now finds himself sidelined.

The captains, including Barcelona’s leadership figures, reportedly approached Peña to offer their support. They encouraged him not to give up and to keep working hard for the good of the team. They also questioned whether there were any undisclosed factors influencing Flick’s decision. As Sport wrote, some influential players used their leverage within the squad to directly inquire about the situation with the German coach.

What happened between Iñaki Peña and Hansi Flick?

The turning point in Peña’s situation came when he arrived late to the team’s activation session at their hotel in Saudi Arabia, prior to the Spanish Super Cup match against Athletic Bilbao.

Since then, Peña has made only three appearances: one in the Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid due to Szczesny’s red card, and two others against Real Betis and Getafe. Since January 18, he has been relegated to the bench, with Szczesny taking over as the starting goalkeeper.

Was this late arrival enough to warrant Peña’s exclusion from the starting role? According to Sport, Peña had an uncomfortable conversation with Flick, in which the goalkeeper sought clarification on why he had been left out. However, the conversation reportedly did not end on positive terms, potentially deepening the rift.

Peña remains one of the most respected players in the Barcelona locker room, particularly among the younger players, who admire his professionalism and low-key demeanor. As an example both on and off the field, the squad seems unified in their support of Peña, waiting for a resolution to the ongoing situation.