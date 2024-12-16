ACF Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove issued a heartfelt message to fans on social media, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support received following his on-field cardiac arrest during the Fiorentina-Inter Milan match two weeks ago.

Bove’s statement not only provided a health update but also offered a poignant reflection on the human side of football.

In an Instagram post, Bove shared his thoughts and feelings since the incident: “Hello everyone, in these difficult days I have had the opportunity to think a lot…The unpleasant episode that occurred during Fiorentina-Inter has shown me, even more than I thought, that soccer is much more than a match, a championship, or a career. Soccer is a community of people, linked by the same passion, who share moments of joy, emotion, anger, disappointment, and suffering.”

Bove’s message highlighted the unifying power of soccer: “It is precisely in these moments that I realize how genuine this sport is, how, beyond the results, the competition or the rivalry, we are all united… A bond that transmits love and emotions that are difficult to explain… A bond that gives you the strength to overcome any obstacle.” He emphasized his gratitude for the support from fans, teammates, opponents, and the wider football community.

The importance of soccer’s authentic spirit

Bove urged fans to remember the human connection at the heart of football: “For this reason, I would like us all to commit ourselves to not forgetting the true essence of our sport, to not let ourselves be overshadowed by its commercial side and to not take its authentic spirit for granted… Because despite everything, what happened on Sunday is evidence of the genuine part of soccer: the one that feeds on real emotions, personal stories, and a strong bond between those who play and those who support.”

Bove reassured fans of his well-being, and expressed his desire to return to football: “I am fine, and this is the most important thing! See you soon… On the pitch!” This shows the player’s optimistic outlook, and determination to overcome the challenges he is facing.

The incident at the Fiorentina vs Inter Milan game saw Bove collapse on the field and showed the very real and emotional nature of professional football. The support that he has received has shown that football is about more than simply the scores on the board.