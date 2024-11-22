Christian Pulisic is currently enjoying the form of his life, thriving for both AC Milan and the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT). However, his recent performances have reignited speculation about a potential return to the Premier League, where several top clubs are reportedly interested in securing his services. While the American forward remains tight-lipped about specific offers, his comments about his long-term plans suggest a clear direction for his immediate future.

Since his move to Italy in 2022 for £20 million, Pulisic has experienced a career renaissance. The 26-year-old has emerged as a key player for the San Siro outfit, contributing seven goals and five assists in just 15 appearances this season. This success has also carried over to the international stage, where he recently dazzled in the CONCACAF Nations League, assisting Ricardo Pepi’s goal in the first leg against Jamaica before netting a brace in the second.

According to previous reports from Italian outlet Calciomercato, Pulisic’s market value has surged to levels comparable to when Chelsea paid over £53 million for him in 2019. Clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham are reportedly interested in securing his services.

The Reds are said to view the US star as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is expected to leave at the end of the season. Meanwhile, the REd Devils and the Hammers are eager to bolster their playmaking options under new managers Ruben Amorim and Julen Lopetegui, respectively.

Arsenal has also entered the fray, with reports suggesting they view the 26-year-old as an exciting addition to their squad. The American previously made history against the Gunners by becoming the youngest player to score in an FA Cup final since Cristiano Ronaldo and the first American to score in the final.

What did Pulisic say about his future?

Pulisic’s familiarity with the Premier League and his proven ability to deliver in big matches make him an enticing target. For instance, his performances against Liverpool—including a goal in this season’s Champions League—have demonstrated his ability to thrive against top opposition.

Despite the Premier League’s allure, Pulisic has expressed his satisfaction with life at Milan. He said to Boardroom: “It’s amazing to be a part of this club. There’s so much history and incredible players, legends. To just be a small part of its history is really special for me. I want to keep going with them for the next years.”

The stability and consistency he has found at Milan are crucial for a player who has battled injuries and fluctuating form in the past. Reflecting on his career journey, Pulisic added: “Every league has its little things that are different, but at the end of the day, it’s the same game. I feel like I’ve learned so much coming from the U.S., playing in Germany, England, and now here in Italy.”

What’s next for Pulisic?

While the speculation surrounding Pulisic’s future is rife, several factors suggest a January transfer is unlikely. The Rossoneri seem keen to retain a player who has become integral to their attack, and the American himself appears in no rush to leave.

Additionally, the economics of a potential move may complicate matters. Milan reportedly values Pulisic at £54 million, nearly triple the fee they paid to sign him from Chelsea. For clubs like Liverpool, who may view him as a rotational option rather than a guaranteed starter, this price tag could prove prohibitive.