Xavi endorses Barcelona presidential candidate, and it’s not Joan Laporta

Barcelona are experiencing an important moment in their institutional life as the presidential election approaches. Many candidates are ready to succeed Joan Laporta, and some figures are choosing a side. Xavi confirmed his decision.

The former midfielder has chosen Víctor Font as his preferred presidential candidate. Even if he previously served as Barcelona manager while Laporta was president, his departure from the club was not smooth.

Xavi had already supported Font in the past, and on Saturday he confirmed his endorsement by signing in favor of him. With many important matters for the first team at this time of year, the March 15 elections are especially relevant to supporters.

Former players supporting Laporta

Xavi remains one of the club’s most influential figures. His name carries weight, so it is understandable that other candidates find it hard to match that support. Two former players closely associated with Laporta’s administration have backed his candidacy.

Deco was the most prominent former player to back Laporta’s return to the presidency, which was unsurprising given his current role as sporting director under this administration.

The other supporter was Bojan Krkic, who signed the petition at Laporta’s headquarters. While his career did not ultimately match the early expectations set during his youth, his backing is likely meaningful for the candidate.

Barcelona’s minimum signs required

Voting has not yet taken place. What these former players did was sign to show their support for their chosen presidential candidate. Barcelona requires each candidate to collect at least 2,337 signatures from supporters to be eligible to stand in the election, and Monday is the deadline to submit them.