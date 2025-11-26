Trending topics:
Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez delivers sharp message to Lamine Yamal, Barcelona after Champions League win

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Robert Sanchez (L) of Chelsea and Lamine Yamal (R) of FC Barcelona.
Robert Sanchez was more of a VIP spectator than an active participant in Chelsea’s dominant 3-0 win over FC Barcelona on Matchday 5 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. After the game, the Spanish goalkeeper spoke candidly about the Blues, and delivered a pointed message to Lamine Yamal and the Barça side.

Yamal was one of several Barcelona stars who struggled to create meaningful chances. The 18-year-old went head-to-head with Spain teammate Marc Cucurella, whose outstanding two-way performance earned him Man of the Match honors.

In the mixed zone, Sanchez was asked about Cucurella’s outing against Lamine Yamal, and the goalkeeper didn’t hold back. “He’s got him in his pocket,” he said, emphasizing how the left back completely shut down the wonderkid at Stamford Bridge.

A major difference in the match came down to intensity in the final third. Chelsea completed 93 passes in the attacking third, while Barcelona managed just 34. Asked about the disparity and the level of intensity between Premier League and La Liga teams, Sanchez again spoke bluntly: “In the end, everyone looks great until they come to the Premier League. That’s what I always say.”

Marc Cucurella of Chelsea runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

Sanchez, who only had to make two saves, his toughest coming in a one-on-one against Ferran Torres, who missed the target, was also asked whether Barcelona should still be viewed as top contenders. He closed with another bold claim. “I see ourselves favorites for the Champions League, not Barca,” he concluded

Lionel Messi’s failed 2023 return to Barcelona before signing with Inter Miami reportedly revealed

With the win at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea climbed to 5th in the overall Champions League table with 10 points, while Barcelona dropped to 15th and could slide further with several matches remaining. Still, such a dominant performance against one of last season’s best teams has positioned Chelsea, who were without star Cole Palmer, as legitimate title contenders.

Yamal’s reaction to being substituted

Ronald Araujo’s red card in the 44th minute proved decisive, leaving Barcelona short-handed and struggling to generate any threat against Chelsea, but Yamal, who stunned fans this year by finishing second in the 2025 Ballon d’Or voting, was largely off the radar. He was substituted in the 80th minute for the first time this season with Barca chasing the game.

With Hansi Flick unable to find solutions, either in his initial setup or off the bench, the manager made the bold call to replace Yamal with Dani Olmo in the 80th minute. Down 3-0, Yamal walked slowly to the bench in visible frustration, capping one of the most forgettable performances of his young career.

