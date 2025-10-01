Mascherano apologizes to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami after upsetting loss to Chicago Fire

Inter Miami were stunned at Chase Stadium as Chicago Fire pulled off a 5-3 victory in a match where the Herons never looked comfortable. After the disappointing defeat in Major League Soccer, head coach Javier Mascherano admitted he owed Lionel Messi and the players an apology for his tactical approach.

In the first half, despite holding 69% possession, Miami struggled to neutralize the Fire’s game plan. By halftime, Chicago were already up 3-1, making the most of their chances while exposing the Herons’ defensive lapses.

Mascherano attempted to turn things around after the break with a triple substitution to change the team’s approach. Luis Suárez managed to pull Miami level at 3-3 in the 74th minute, but Chicago responded with two quick strikes in the 80th and 83rd minutes to seal one of the club’s heaviest defeats since Messi’s arrival.

In his postgame press conference, Mascherano took full responsibility for the setback. “It was a game where, clearly, the one responsible for the approach and for everything that happened was me. We planned for one kind of match, and it turned out to be something completely different. At halftime, we decided to make changes, and that worked for much of the second half, but we ran the risk of getting caught on the counter — and that’s exactly what happened.”

The Argentine coach doubled down on his accountability. “It’s a shame, not because of names, but because of the game plan. I imagined a match where we could have possession and control, and today I wasn’t able to help them in that regard. So this defeat is entirely my responsibility,” he added.

For Chicago, the win capped a historic night. In Gregg Berhalter’s debut season, the Fire secured their first MLS Cup playoff berth since 2017 and set a new benchmark with 41 goals on the road, the second-best away tally in league history behind the LA Galaxy’s 44 in 1998. For Miami, it was a bitter blow — one Mascherano publicly shouldered in full.

What’s next for Messi’s Inter Miami?

The 3-5 loss left Miami fourth in the Eastern Conference with 56 points from 31 games, seven behind leaders Philadelphia Union, who have 63 in 32. With the Supporters’ Shield now out of reach, the Herons’ focus will be on finishing as high as possible in the standings ahead of the playoffs.

Next up, Miami will host the New England Revolution on October 4 at Chase Stadium before welcoming Atlanta United during the international break. The regular season will conclude away to Nashville, with a playoff spot already secured.

