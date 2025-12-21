Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

Lamine Yamal closes in on Kylian Mbappé’s 21st-century goalscoring record after strike vs. Villarreal

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona (L) and Kylian Mbappe (R) of Real Madrid.
© David Ramos & Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona (L) and Kylian Mbappe (R) of Real Madrid.

Lamine Yamal continued his impressive run of form on Sunday, getting on the scoresheet as FC Barcelona secured all three points against Villarreal. With another goal added to his tally, the teenage sensation is now closing in on one of Kylian Mbappé’s notable 21st-century goalscoring records.

Barcelona traveled to Estadio de la Cerámica to face Villarreal on Matchday 18 of the 2025-26 La Liga season, looking to extend their lead at the top of the table. Facing a 10-man Villarreal side and already holding a 1-0 advantage, a series of rebounds inside the box led Frenkie de Jong to lay the ball off to Yamal, who fired a powerful strike to make it 2–0 in the 63rd minute.

With the goal, Lamine Yamal has now reached 21 goals in 87 La Liga appearances. The Barcelona star has become the second player with the most goals scored before turning 19 in Europe’s top five leagues during the 21st century.

The record is currently held by Kylian Mbappé, whose explosive emergence in Ligue 1 saw him score 23 goals before his 19th birthday. The current Real Madrid forward achieved the mark with AS Monaco between the 2015–16 and 2017–18 seasons, then added to it after completing his move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2018, before turning 19 later that year.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona scores his team&#039;s second goal against Villarreal.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona scores his team’s second goal against Villarreal.

Yamal had already made history in 2023 by becoming the youngest goalscorer in La Liga history at just 16 years and 87 days old. Set to turn 19 on July 13, 2026, and now just two goals shy of Mbappé’s record, it appears only a matter of time before the Spanish prodigy adds another milestone to his rapidly growing résumé.

Advertisement
Not Ronald Araujo: Lamine Yamal loses Barcelona teammate due to serious long-term injury blow

see also

Not Ronald Araujo: Lamine Yamal loses Barcelona teammate due to serious long-term injury blow

Yamal concludes 2025 in top form

Scoring has never been Lamine Yamal’s defining trait, with his dribbling, creativity, and ability to create space standing out, but 2025 has marked a breakthrough year in front of goal. The young winger has taken a significant step forward, setting the stage for what could be an even bigger 2026 in a World Cup year.

Across the 2025–26 season, Yamal has recorded eight goals and 11 assists in 19 appearances, while finishing the 2025 calendar year with 47 total goal contributions, one more than Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé. As he continues to develop and impress, Yamal has set a high standard heading into the new year.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappe delivers his take on Cristiano Ronaldo after tying his Real Madrid record: ‘I wanted to give him a shout-out’

Kylian Mbappe delivers his take on Cristiano Ronaldo after tying his Real Madrid record: ‘I wanted to give him a shout-out’

Kylian Mbappe has significantly stepped up at Real Madrid, leading the offense during a challenging period. After breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record, he broke his silence, clarified his relationship with the Portuguese player, and made a notable confession.

Kylian Mbappe faces January blow: 2026 FIFA World Cup stakes could cost talented teammate at Real Madrid, but it’s not Endrick

Kylian Mbappe faces January blow: 2026 FIFA World Cup stakes could cost talented teammate at Real Madrid, but it’s not Endrick

As Kylian Mbappe continues to anchor the club’s present and future, uncertainty has begun to surround one of the youngest members of the squad—an emerging talent whose situation has quietly become one of the most delicate inside Valdebebas.

Kylian Mbappe running out of time to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid legacy: How many goals does he need to break CR7’s wild 2013 goalscoring record?

Kylian Mbappe running out of time to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid legacy: How many goals does he need to break CR7’s wild 2013 goalscoring record?

As the calendar year edges toward its conclusion, Mbappe finds himself staring directly at one of the most intimidating milestones in Madrid history, with time tightening and expectation rising inside the Santiago Bernabeu.

Lionel Messi loses a potential Sergio Busquets replacement: Inter Miami reportedly miss out on signing South American star

Lionel Messi loses a potential Sergio Busquets replacement: Inter Miami reportedly miss out on signing South American star

Following Sergio Busquets’ retirement, Inter Miami are searching for a marquee reinforcement in midfield. Despite having already made an offer for a South American star, he will join another team, meaning Lionel Messi loses a potential key reinforcement for the squad ahead of 2026.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo