Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing for France vs Italy in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 5?

Kylian Mbappe will miss another important fixture for France as Zinedine Zidane prepares his team for Thursday’s UEFA Nations League showdown against Italy. The captain’s absence has attracted additional attention because of reports suggesting that his relationship with the new France manager may not be as smooth as the one he enjoyed under Didier Deschamps.

With France aiming to secure its place in the quarter-finals, Mbappe’s availability was a major talking point ahead of the meeting at San Siro. However, Zidane has now confirmed that the Real Madrid forward will not feature, while questions remain about when he will return to action.

Les Blues travel to Milan as leaders of Group A1, having collected 10 points from their opening four matches. Italy sits second with seven points, meaning a victory would bring Roberto Mancini’s side level with the group leaders before Sunday’s final round.

Zidane’s team can secure qualification for the quarter-finals by avoiding defeat, while a win would guarantee the top spot. The Azzurri, meanwhile, need a positive result to strengthen their own hopes of progressing, with Belgium also in contention on six points.

Position Team Played W-D-L Points 1. France 4 3-1-0 10 2. Italy 4 2-2-1 7 3. Belgium 4 2-0-2 6 4. Turkiye 4 0-0-4 0 UEFA Nations League A – Group 1 Standings

The previous meeting between the nations ended in a 1-1 draw in Paris on October 2. Michael Olise scored for France before Alessandro Bastoni equalized, while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma produced several important saves to keep Italy in the contest.

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Why is Kylian Mbappe absent against Italy?

The biggest concern for France emerged on Wednesday, when Mbappe missed the team’s final training session and received treatment instead. Reports indicated that the forward was experiencing discomfort in his hamstring, raising doubts about his participation at San Siro.

Zidane subsequently confirmed the news during his press conference, explaining that the coaching staff would rather avoid taking unnecessary risks with its captain. “Kylian will miss tomorrow’s match. He felt a slight pain, and as usual we do not want to risk anything. These are unfortunate matters, but they are part of football, and I hope he will be with us on Sunday.”

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The France manager also addressed Mbappe’s reaction to the decision, suggesting that the player was disappointed about missing the match but understood the situation. “I find him in good condition. The proof is that he is still with us. He is not happy, and he wanted to play tomorrow, but we should not take the risk, because the season is still long.”

The immediate reason for the 27-year-old’s absence is therefore a muscle problem, reportedly involving his hamstring, rather than a confirmed disciplinary or personal issue. Zidane is hopeful that the forward will recover in time for Sunday’s meeting with Türkiye.

Are there tensions between Mbappe and Zidane?

Mbappe’s latest absence has also revived reports about a possible disagreement with Zidane. French newspaper L’Equipe has reportedly described a less comfortable relationship between the pair than the one the captain previously shared with Deschamps.

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Kylian Mbappe (R) is greeted by former Real Madrid player and coach, Zinedine Zidane

The speculation partly stems from Zidane’s tactical decisions during his first international camp. Mbappe was used on the left wing, while Dembele occupied the central attacking position, prompting questions about whether the Real Madrid forward was being moved away from his preferred role.

However, there is no confirmed evidence that a dispute with Zidane is behind Mbappe’s absence against Italy. The manager has publicly attributed the decision to the player’s physical condition, while Mbappe’s reported disappointment at missing the fixture does not establish a breakdown in their relationship.

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