Kylian Mbappe’s mission for a new world title: France’s rivals and possible knockout path at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

By Martina Alcheva

© Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of France celebrates with the World Cup trophy following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final

The road from Russia, through Qatar, to North America has been long, winding, and unforgiving, yet for Kylian Mbappe, the journey toward reclaiming soccer’s greatest prize has never felt more urgent. France will enter the 2026 World Cup as a nation still defined by the brilliance of its young superstar in 2018 and the heartbreak of its near-miss in 2022. Now, a new chapter begins—one driven by experience, scars, and an obsession with restoring the singular team to the summit of world soccer.

In 2018, at just 19 years old, Mbappe exploded onto the global stage, becoming the first teenager since Pele to score in a World Cup final. His electric pace, fearlessness, and clinical finishing powered France to its second world title. That triumph marked him not only as the future of the sport but as the architect of a generation. But what happened after that moment of glory changed everything.

By 2022, Mbappe was no longer the apprentice—he was the heartbeat of the team. His historic World Cup final hat-trick, the first in 56 years, pushed France to the brink of a repeat championship. They were a penalty away from rewriting history, and Mbappe was seconds away from delivering what many felt was his destiny. Instead, Argentina prevailed, and the pain of that night burned a new fire into the French captain. Now, heading into 2026, Mbappe is not just seeking another trophy—he is seeking validation of his legacy.

Weight of a nation, responsibility of a leader

As the team evolves, so does Mbappe’s role. No longer the carefree teenager running into open spaces, he has become the player who dictates rhythm, sparks attacks, and carries the psychological weight of expectation. France relies on him not just for goals, but for identity.

For Mbappe, the stakes are enormous. A second World Cup title would place him among an elite group of multi-tournament champions, reinforcing his standing among the all-time greats. A golden boot chase remains a realistic milestone, given his record-breaking scoring rate at major tournaments. On the other hand, the captaincy presents a chance to shape an era, guiding younger players through the pressure that once surrounded him.

The 26-year-old superstar has openly spoken about how the defeat in 2022 reshaped his ambitions. That heartbreak planted the seed for a comeback story fitting for the sport’s brightest star. He knows that history remembers World Cup winners differently. Another title would elevate him beyond generational brilliance—it would carve his name into soccer mythology.

France’s rivals and possible knockout path at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The expanded 48-team format, the massive stadiums in the U.S., and the global spotlight create a stage unlike any Mbappe has competed on. There is a sense that this World Cup is engineered for superstars—for iconic moments, defining legacy, and soccer’s next era.

Group I
France
Senegal
Winner Play-off 2
Norway
