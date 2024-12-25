Kylian Mbappe’s journey at Real Madrid has been a rollercoaster since his much-anticipated arrival in the summer of 2024. From dazzling with glimpses of his brilliance to enduring harsh criticism during his initial months, the French superstar is now setting his sights on a transformative 2025. After a challenging adaptation period, Mbappe appears ready to deliver on the immense expectations that accompanied his signing.

Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid was years in the making. The Frenchman had long been vocal about his desire to join Los Blancos, describing it as his “dream club.” When the deal finally materialized, it carried both excitement and scrutiny. The €150 million signing-on bonus and other financial considerations made him a marquee addition, but the pressure was immediate.

Adjusting to a star-studded lineup featuring the likes of Vinicius, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo, Mbappe found himself under the spotlight. His early performances, while showing flashes of brilliance, lacked the consistency expected of a player of his caliber. The turning point came in December 2024 when Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 loss to Athletic Bilbao, during which the ex-PSG star missed a penalty and faced heavy criticism.

Finally turning the tide

Amid the scrutiny, Mbappe took decisive steps to improve. A pivotal moment occurred during a meeting with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez before the team’s game at San Mames. During the conversation, Mbappe pledged to make necessary adjustments to his mentality and approach.

“No one will regret my signing,” he reportedly told Perez, Marca says. This moment of introspection spurred him to reassess his role within the team and adapt to the unique pressures of playing for a club of Real Madrid’s stature.

The trust of his teammates and head coach Carlo Ancelotti further bolstered his resurgence. Following a poor run of results, The Italian boss’ motivational talk after a loss to AC Milan reportedly inspired Mbappe to take on more responsibility. This newfound determination became evident in his performances in the subsequent weeks.

The 26-year-old’s resurgence on the pitch has been striking. Over the last six games, he has registered four goals and two assists, including a standout performance against Sevilla in La Liga. In the final 2024 match, the Frenchman opened the scoring with a stunning long-range strike and later provided a sublime assist, showcasing his regained confidence and technical brilliance.

Huge promise for 2025

As 2025 approaches, Mbappe is setting high ambitions for himself and his team. Speaking to Real Madrid TV, he declared: “I know I can achieve much more. For 2025, I want to perform significantly better than I did in 2024 and win plenty of titles.”