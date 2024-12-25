Inter Miami has been a beacon of global soccer talent since Lionel Messi arrived in 2023. However, amidst the glamour of high-profile names like Messi and Luis Suarez, the shadow cast by such legends often limits opportunities for others. This dynamic became the pivotal factor behind one young star’s departure—a player who, despite his talent and contributions, found himself overshadowed.

In a surprising move, Inter Miami traded Leonardo Campana to the New England Revolution for $2.5 million in General Allocation Money (GAM). The transfer, finalized earlier this month, was influenced by Campana’s aspirations for consistent playing time and the towering presence of Luis Suarez in Miami’s attack.

The 24-year-old forward joined Inter Miami from Wolverhampton Wanderers and quickly established himself as a key figure. Over three years, Campana scored 32 goals in all competitions, becoming the second-highest scorer in the club’s history behind Lionel Messi. In 2024, he contributed nine goals and two assists in 35 appearances across all competitions, showcasing his reliability as a backup striker.

Despite his contributions, Campana’s role remained limited due to the prominence of global superstars like Messi and Suarez. Campana’s opportunities dwindled as the Herons’ ambitions grew under the leadership of players like Suarez, making him reassess his future.

What did Campana say about Suarez and Inter Miami exit?

In an interview with EFE, Campana acknowledged Suarez’s influence on his decision to leave. He expressed admiration for the Uruguayan striker, describing him as “the best striker of the last ten years.” Campana said: “I know that I haven’t had many opportunities because of Luis, who for me has been the best striker of the last ten years. It’s not a question of my level, but rather that Luis has obviously always been a scorer in the teams he’s been on, and now he’s renewed his contract.”

Suarez, who renewed his contract with Inter Miami until December 2025, had a stellar 2024 season, scoring 25 goals and providing 12 assists in 37 matches. With Suarez firmly positioned as the club’s primary striker under new head coach Javier Mascherano, Campana faced the prospect of remaining in a secondary role for another season.

Campana’s move to the New England Revolution represents a chance to become a regular starter and solidify his place in Major League Soccer. Speaking about his decision, he said: “The decision was made to be closer to the national team and, obviously, to be a starter. I have spoken with the coach and he wants me to play. Doing things right, I know that I will have a place within the Tri [Ecuador national team]. I have the goal of being in the 2026 World Cup in my sights.”

The Revolution offers Campana a platform to gain consistent playing time and continue developing ahead of the 2026 World Cup, where he hopes to represent Ecuador.

What Campana’s exit means for Inter Miami

Campana’s departure frees up a Designated Player (DP) slot for Inter Miami, allowing the club to pursue another international star. The Herons are reportedly exploring high-profile signings, including potential moves for Neymar, to bolster their squad.

Additionally, the transfer adds flexibility to Inter Miami’s financial structure. With over $5 million in GAM available, the team can address salary cap issues, buy down contracts, or reinvest in new talent. This financial maneuvering will be crucial as Inter Miami prepares for a demanding 2025 season, which includes participation in the Club World Cup and the CONCACAF Champions Cup.