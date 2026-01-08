Diego Simeone caught on camera taunting Vinícius Jr. during Madrid derby: ‘Florentino’s going to kick you out’

Vinícius Júnior and Diego Simeone emerged as two of the main protagonists of the Spanish Super Cup semifinal between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, not only on the pitch, but also on the sidelines. During the match, the Atlético boss was caught on camera taunting the Brazilian winger with a pointed remark: “Florentino’s going to kick you out.”

Tensions between Atlético Madrid and Vinícius Jr. have simmered for several seasons, and in a high-stakes clash, attempts to provoke the winger appeared deliberate. This time, it was Simeone who took center stage, with the Argentine coach positioned near Vinícius during the first half and seizing the moment to try to disrupt his focus.

While the match was still ongoing, broadcast cameras picked up part of the exchange, capturing Simeone’s words as he repeatedly addressed Vinícius: “Florentino is going to kick you out—remember that. Remember, he’s going to kick you out. He’s going to kick you out, remember what I’m telling you.“

Several tense moments followed before halftime, but the confrontation cooled after the teams switched ends. However, when Vinícius was substituted in the 81st minute for Arda Güler, the situation reignited. Simeone again confronted the winger, prompting Real Madrid staff, including head coach Xabi Alonso, to intervene, with Vinícius receiving a yellow card as he left the field.

Asked about the incident in his postgame press conference, Simeone downplayed the exchange. “I have nothing to say. Ever since my playing career, I’ve said that what happens on the pitch stays on the pitch,” the Atletico Madrid coach stated.

Xabi Alonso confronts Simeone over Vinicius

Despite securing a place in the final with a 2-1 victory, Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso was clearly displeased with Simeone’s behavior on the sideline. Addressing the situation after the match, Alonso criticized the Atlético manager’s comments: “I try to be respectful toward players on the opposing team, and I don’t usually address them. And then, when I read and heard what he said, I liked it even less.

“What he said is not an example of good sportsmanship, and for me, not everything is acceptable. You have to respect your opponent, and what happens on the field has a limit,” Alonso concluded. Real Madrid will now turn their focus to the Spanish Super Cup final against FC Barcelona on Sunday, a trophy that could help steady the atmosphere surrounding the club.