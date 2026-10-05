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Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing for France vs Belgium in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 4?

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Kylian Mbappe of France.
© Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of France.

The opening window of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League is drawing to a close. On Matchday 4, France host Belgium, but Les Bleus will be without star forward Kylian Mbappe for this marquee fixture.

During France’s 1–0 victory over Turkiye on foreign soil, Mbappe suffered a hyperextension of his left knee shortly after scoring the winning goal. He was substituted immediately following the incident.

Following medical evaluation, the French Football Federation confirmed he would return to Spain to recover and prepare for Real Madrid’s upcoming fixtures, ruling him out for the remainder of this international break.

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Who will replace Kylian Mbappe against Belgium?

In their previous outing against Italy, head coach Zinedine Zidane deployed Desire Doue on the wing and moved Ousmane Dembele into a central attacking role, with Michael Olise completing the front line.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France.

While Mbappe offers unmatched power and dynamic scoring, the attacking trident of Olise, Dembele, and Doue remains a formidable threat for any opponent. Against Belgium, France require a victory to secure top spot in Group A1.

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Zinedine Zidane issues concerning update as Kylian Mbappe set to leave France camp

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Zinedine Zidane issues concerning update as Kylian Mbappe set to leave France camp

Fortunately, Mbappe’s injury is not believed to be severe. Having already returned to Madrid, the forward is expected to be fit in time for Real Madrid’s La Liga clash against Villarreal on October 10.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
France vs Italy: Confirmed lineups without Kylian Mbappe in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

France vs Italy: Confirmed lineups without Kylian Mbappe in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

France and Italy meet at Stade de France, with the hosts being without their captain Kylian Mbappe.

Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing today for France vs Italy in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing today for France vs Italy in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

France hosts Italy at the Stade de France for Zinedine Zidane's first home game in charge, but Les Bleus will be without Kylian Mbappe.

Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing today for France vs Belgium in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing today for France vs Belgium in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

France visit Belgium on Matchday 2 of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League, but Les Bleus will have to do so without Kylian Mbappe leading the attack.

How to watch Belgium vs France in USA: 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

How to watch Belgium vs France in USA: 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Belgium host France at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Monday, September 28, 2026, for their Group A1 Matchday 2 fixture in the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League. Here is all the information you need to watch the match live in the United States.

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