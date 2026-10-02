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France vs Italy: Confirmed lineups without Kylian Mbappe in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Kylian Mbappe of France.
© Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of France.

France hosts Italy at the Stade de France for Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, a rematch of their iconic 2006 World Cup final two decades on, though neither side’s biggest storyline is about that history.

Les Bleus will again be without captain Kylian Mbappe, still recovering from the knee injury he suffered while scoring the winner against Türkiye on Matchday 1. It also marks a milestone of sorts for Zinedine Zidane, who takes charge of his first home game since replacing Didier Deschamps.

Italy arrives full of confidence after a 4-1 statement win over Türkiye in its last outing, with Roberto Mancini’s rebuilt Azzurri looking for back-to-back victories on the road.

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With four competitive matches packed into 11 days this window, both managers are expected to rotate parts of their sides, but neither can afford to take the result lightly with group positioning on the line.

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Confirmed lineup for France

With Mbappe and Ibrahima Konate both sidelined, Zidane will recall several key names who were rested or came off the bench against Belgium, including Ousmane Dembele, who will wear the captain’s armband.

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Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing today for France vs Belgium in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

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Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing today for France vs Belgium in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

France confirmed starting XI: Mike Maignan; Pierre Kalulu, Dayot Upamecano, Jérémy Jacquet, Adrien Truffert; Rayan Cherki, Lucas Da Cunha, Adrien Rabiot; Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue.

Confirmed lineup for Italy

Mancini’s lineup brought a few surprises compared to the Türkiye win, with Nicolo Barella and Gianluca Mancini left out in favor of Davide Frattesi and Giorgio Scalvini, while Moise Kean gets the nod up top alongside both Esposito brothers in an attacking trio.

Italy confirmed starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Michael Kayode, Giorgio Scalvini, Alessandro Bastoni, Riccardo Calafiori; Davide Frattesi, Sandro Tonali, Nicolo Fagioli; Sebastiano Esposito, Pio Esposito, Moise Kean.

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