Harry Kane joins Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive list after scoring his 90th goal for England

Harry Kane has reached 90 goals for England, joining Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in a very small group of players to hit that mark at international level. The England captain got there against Czechia at Wembley, in Matchday 4 of the UEFA Nations League.

Kane scored in the 40th minute, collecting a lofted cross from Morgan Rogers and finishing low into the bottom left corner to make it 2-0 before halftime. England had taken the lead through a Vladimír Coufal own goal in the 25th minute, which came after a cross from Kane himself.

As if that weren’t enough for the captain, he added another goal after the break to make it 3-0 at Wembley, reaching 91 for England. He had already made history before halftime, when he extended his team’s lead.

Only seven players have scored 90 goals for their national teams: Ali Daei, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Sunil Chhetri, Romelu Lukaku, Robert Lewandowski and now Kane.

Tweet placeholder

Ronaldo leads the list with 146 goals for Portugal, Messi, who plays his farewell match for Argentina tonight, follows in second place with 125, while Daei rounds out the podium with 108 goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have company in sight as Harry Kane chases exclusive Golden Boot record

A historic night for Kane

The goals were not the only milestone for Kane at Wembley. The England captain made his 125th appearance for the Three Lions, matching goalkeeper Peter Shilton’s all-time record for the men’s national team. Shilton’s mark had stood since 1990.

Kane had already passed Wayne Rooney during the 2026 World Cup as England’s most-capped outfield player, and he is also the team’s all-time leading scorer. He is set to break Shilton’s record next month, when England face Croatia in Matchday 5 of the Nations League.

These marks add to a historic England career for Kane, who is the Three Lions’ all-time leading scorer, 38 goals ahead of second-placed Wayne Rooney. He also holds the national team’s World Cup scoring record with 14 goals, four more than Gary Lineker, and has scored seven times at the European Championship, a tally he shares with Alan Shearer.

Advertisement